Friday 03.22.2024 at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT
U.S. Broadcast: MAX (USA), DAZN (INTL)
Promotion: Bellator MMA
Venue: SSE Arena
Location: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Enclosure: Cage
MMA Bouts: 11
Bellator 302 Main Card (MAX (USA)/DAZN (INTL), 3 PM ET/12 PM PT)
205: Corey Anderson (17-6-0, 1 NC) vs. Karl Moore (12-2-0)
145: Patricio Freire (35-7-0) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (19-3-0, 1 NC)
185: Fabian Edwards (12-3-0) vs. Aaron Jeffery (14-4-0)
145: James Gallagher (12-2-0) vs. Leandro Higo (22-6-0)
Bellator 302 Prelims (DAZN (INTL), 1 PM ET/10 AM PT)
155: Manoel Sousa (10-0-0) vs. Tim Wilde (17-4-1)
135: Ciaran Clarke (8-0-0) vs. Darius Mafi (5-1-0)
155: Alfie Davis (16-4-1) vs. Oscar Ownsworth (8-2-1)
205: Grant Neal (9-1-0) vs. Luke Trainer (7-1-0)
145: Nathan Kelly (9-2-0) vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil (11-7-0, 1 NC)
HW: Abraham Bably (3-0-0) vs. Isaiah Pinson (3-0-0)
130 CW Ammy: Jordan Elliott (0-0-0) vs. Nate Kelly (0-0-0)
Bellator 302 Weigh-Ins Results:
Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Karl Moore (204.6)
Patricio Freire (145) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145)
Fabian Edwards (185.6) vs. Aaron Jeffery (185.2)
James Gallagher (145.4) vs. Leandro Higo (145.1)
Manoel Sousa (155.6) vs. Tim Wilde (155)
Ciaran Clarke (135.5) vs. Darius Mafi (135.3)
Alfie Davis (155.6) vs. Oscar Ownsworth (155)
Grant Neal (205.4) vs. Luke Trainer (203.8)
Nathan Kelly (146) vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil (147)*
Abraham Bably (257.4) vs. Isaiah Pinson (242)
Jordan Elliott (129.5) vs. Nate Kelly (129.1)
* Ruhil missed weight by one pound and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
Ceremonial Weight-Ins & Faceoffs
Bellator 302 Preview (The Sheehan Show)
Odds:
Sportsbook: https://forums.sherdog.com/sportsbook/bellator-champions-series-3-22-12pm-et.24901/