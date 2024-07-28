Belal vs Leon is all about intangibles

Belal’s plan could be seen from miles away pressure, jab, wrestle. Leon couldn’t stop it and was content to coast to a decision loss. Belal wanted it more and it showed.

Leon’s indifference and cheating is why no one cares that he lost and why no one will care if he fights for the title again. He even had a built in excuse about the time of the fight even when it’s in his country, didn’t seem to affect Bilal

Shades of TJ-Cody
 
I give Leon more credit than others do in this fight. He didn’t do too bad. Had some good moments. Ended up on top, took Belal’z back. Even tried to finish the fight in the end of the 5th round. Belal showed a different level of wrestling from the start, that was really surprising.
 
I give Leon more credit than others do in this fight. He didn’t do too bad. Had some good moments. Ended up on top, took Belal’z back. Even tried to finish the fight in the end of the 5th round. Belal showed a different level of wrestling from the start, that was really surprising.
Belal’s wrestling has always been that good, shouldn’t be a surprise knowing he’s training w/Khabib
 
