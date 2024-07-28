Belal vs Leon is all about intangibles

Belal’s plan could be seen from miles away pressure, jab, wrestle. Leon couldn’t stop it and was content to coast to a decision loss. Belal wanted it more and it showed.



Leon’s indifference and cheating is why no one cares that he lost and why no one will care if he fights for the title again. He even had a built in excuse about the time of the fight even when it’s in his country, didn’t seem to affect Bilal



Shades of TJ-Cody