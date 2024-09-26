Good chances that Belal vs Usman is next





DC on the pod and all comments are demanding that they release the podcast where Usman and Belal podcast where they maybe got into a brawl? I have to give kudos to these two as they have built up a fight that people want to see and I think they'll hug at the end and declare it was all WWE because managed by the same guy.



I haven't seen a thread discussing the technical aspect of this match up so who do you think wins? Belal beat Leon who beat Usman but I think Usman was nowhere near his best in the trilogy, as he was knocked out months ago.



Belal has a low chance of finishing Usman so I can see Usman being more heavy on the pressure and not as gun shy as he was against Leon but dude hasn't fought in a while so who knows how he looks.

Tho I think I can say with confidence that Prime Usman would have beaten Belal without much trouble.