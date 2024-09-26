Good chances that Belal vs Usman is next

DC on the pod and all comments are demanding that they release the podcast where Usman and Belal podcast where they maybe got into a brawl? I have to give kudos to these two as they have built up a fight that people want to see and I think they'll hug at the end and declare it was all WWE because managed by the same guy.

I haven't seen a thread discussing the technical aspect of this match up so who do you think wins? Belal beat Leon who beat Usman but I think Usman was nowhere near his best in the trilogy, as he was knocked out months ago.

Belal has a low chance of finishing Usman so I can see Usman being more heavy on the pressure and not as gun shy as he was against Leon but dude hasn't fought in a while so who knows how he looks.
Tho I think I can say with confidence that Prime Usman would have beaten Belal without much trouble.
 
Quack fuckin quack
Belal played well, gotta admit. Announced he wanted to fight Shavkat but spent all the marketing efforts towards Usman. Now he'll say that fans want to see this one over Shavkat.
If Usman wins tho, lmao. Gotta be a record.
 
Belal played well, gotta admit. Announced he wanted to fight Shavkat but spent all the marketing efforts towards Usman. Now he'll say that fans want to see this one over Shavkat.
If Usman wins tho, lmao. Gotta be a record.
Hey champ, congrats on a big win!

Next up in the line is that 18-0 monster.
All finishes. Mopped the floor with Wonderboy.

But what about that old guy who is 0-3 and hasn't won in 4 years?

<Y2JSmirk> He and I have an old beef that I just remembered
 
Hey champ, congrats on a big win!

Next up in the line is that 18-0 monster.
All finishes. Mopped the floor with Wonderboy.

But what about that old guy who is 0-3 and hasn't won in 4 years?

<Y2JSmirk> He and I have an old beef that I just remembered
You expect Dana White to just tell Usman, the goat, to fuck off? <31>
 
dude is on a 3 fight skid and hasn't won a fight since Colby 3 years ago

no way he gets a title shot. conor doesn't even get that treatment.
I'm afraid I have some bad news bro.
giphy.webp
 
Ali had an interview with Brett Okamoto recently and he said that Usman needs one more win before fighting for the belt. He implies several times during the interview that Shakhat vs. Belal is next.
 
Ali had an interview with Brett Okamoto recently and he said that Usman needs one more win before fighting for the belt. He implies several times during the interview that Shakhat vs. Belal is next.
Good lord I hope that's true. I love Usman but 0-3 title shot is just pure bullshit.
 
Shouldn't be made but I do like this fight tbh, I think Usman would win by KO or decision
 
Isn't Usman set to fight Shavkat??
 
Unless Shavkat can't fight I highly doubt this is happening. Belal v Shavkat for December is the most likely scenario.
 
Good lord I hope that's true. I love Usman but 0-3 title shot is just pure bullshit.
I wanted to slap Joe Rogan for saying that the UFC owed Usman for taking the Chimaev fight and being a company.

When did we slip up so badly that some people think doing Dana favors should be the basis of a title shot instead of win streaks vs ranked opponents?
 
I think some people want this to be true just so they have something new to shit on Belal for. He’s said he’d rather fight Shavkat because everyone would just say Usman is old if he fought him.
 
