I'm looking at Belal, guy was born in the US but i've never seen him saying anything about being an American, always Gaza this Palestine that, then move there bitch. Meanwhile you are looking at guy like Merab and Brazilian fighters living in the US they are always respectful.

So if i was an American, i would've hate him 10000x more now lol He is bringing new Belal's.

I'm an immigrant myself but i always respect the country i live in and i celebrate the 4th of july equivalent in here and i didn't even born in here.