The lack of self awareness required to call the ufc welterweight champion a coward is astonishing enough... but to call him that because he wont defend after three months of winning the belt is another level. And yes, I know poatan exists. Guess that makes the majority of ufc champs cowards in your eyes right?



FYI Alex defended his belt 5 months after winning it.



If Belal fights, as planned, in December it will be a massive......6 months. WHAT A COWARD right