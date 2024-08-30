ChuFye
I knew it... Guys a Coward..
Belal The Mohammed wants nonnnnnee of that smoke
I remember him saying he would fight anyone and would be active like Alex Pereira.
Now he ducks his first title fight offer...
What an unlikeable Boring punk.
I predict zero title defenses from the Duck! Quackkk Quackkk!!
