News !!! Belal Muhammad Already Ducking... Refuses Shavkat RakhMonov !!!

I knew it... Guys a Coward..


Belal The 🦆 Mohammed wants nonnnnnee of that smoke🤣🤣🤣
giphy.gif


I remember him saying he would fight anyone and would be active like Alex Pereira.
Now he ducks his first title fight offer...<DisgustingHHH>

What an unlikeable Boring punk.

I predict zero title defenses from the Duck! Quackkk Quackkk!!
 
Belal just trying to delay the inevitable and stay relevant. Don't worry he won't be around long, Dana will see to it.
 
Belal already said just after his title win that October would be too soon because of his injuries and that he was gunning for November or December. Hate harder.
 
People show you how shitty they really are once they become champ.
I don't normally agree with Dana White and think he's a liar. But one thing he said which has proven to be true

He said that most of these guys are hot air balloons, because once they win the belt, they magically never want to fight anymore.. some even demanding only 1 fight a year🤣🤣

Seems Belal already caught the 🦆 disease!
 
giphy.gif
Won his last title fight before Belal, took virtually no damage, and is defending on the card Shavkat wants to fight on.

Look, I get you dislike Belal, but don't give him unrealistic expectations based on a Poatan, who is pretty unique in this day and age. Belal never said he was going to be on that kind of schedule.
 
The lack of self awareness required to call the ufc welterweight champion a coward is astonishing enough... but to call him that because he wont defend after three months of winning the belt is another level. And yes, I know poatan exists. Guess that makes the majority of ufc champs cowards in your eyes right?

FYI Alex defended his belt 5 months after winning it.

If Belal fights, as planned, in December it will be a massive......6 months. WHAT A COWARD right
 
The lack of self awareness required to call the ufc welterweight champion a coward is astonishing enough... but to call him that because he wont defend after three months of winning the belt is another level. And yes, I know poatan exists. Guess that makes the majority of ufc champs cowards in your eyes right?
giphy.gif
 
don't be like that, It's not fair to expect someone to fight in July then follow it up with an october fight. Belal just fought a 5 round fight a month ago.

It wasn't fair when Islam did it to armen, It wasn't fair when Izzy did it to dricus and it wouldn't be fair this time.
 
Shavkhat vs Colby for the interim belt, book it Dayner
 
dont be like that, It's not fair to expect someone to fight in July then follow it up with an october fight. Belal just fought a 5 round fight a month ago.

It wasn't fair when Islam did it to armen, It wasn't fair when Izzy did it to dricus and it wouldn't be fair this time.
giphy.gif
 
