Belal defied another stat: opening ufc career at sub .500 and still becoming a champ

Kudos to belal for defying the odds of the typical 1-2 gets you cut in the ufc career lol

Really makes you wonder what other fighters should not have been cut after going 1-2 in the UFC. Dos Anjos is another example of this, although he actually was 0-2 in his first couple UFC fights but became champ too. Props to both these fighters!
 
Also one of the few to win a belt after 36 yo in WW and below.

A real overachiever
 
Makes me think of Hunt, who had a terrible record in 2010 and lost to Manhoef and Mousasi in openweight.

For whetever reason still under contract with Pride, he managed to learn some defense just in time as UFC took over.

One of the craziest turnarounds. After a draw with Bigfoot Silva and doing the "impossible" in cracking Nelson's chin, he got rewarded with a titleshot against Werdum.
 
