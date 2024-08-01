Belal defied another stat: opening ufc career at sub .500 and still becoming a champ

stevetherican
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2006
- Messages
- 4,716
- Reaction score
- 748
Kudos to belal for defying the odds of the typical 1-2 gets you cut in the ufc career lol
Really makes you wonder what other fighters should not have been cut after going 1-2 in the UFC. Dos Anjos is another example of this, although he actually was 0-2 in his first couple UFC fights but became champ too. Props to both these fighters!
Really makes you wonder what other fighters should not have been cut after going 1-2 in the UFC. Dos Anjos is another example of this, although he actually was 0-2 in his first couple UFC fights but became champ too. Props to both these fighters!