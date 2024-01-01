Been watching a lot of BJJ vids, got me wondering about: Dean Lister and Rener Gracie

A lot of Jocko's videos shows him rolling with and talking about Dean Lister and Dean sounds like an absolute monster on the ground. Jocko is a big powerful black belt but he's always saying how he can never do certain things to Dean because Dean is just way, way, way too good. You see Dean actually roll and explain things and the dude does seem like a legit monster. 4th degree black belt in BJJ, black belt in Luta Livre. 3x ADCC world champion.

On the flip side, a lot of Rener's videos shows him talking and explaining the intricacies of BJJ down to the smallest detail, and then he actually rolls and it looks completly effortless for him. One video showed him rolling with 4 Korean national champion BJJ black belts and he sub'd them all one after the other like it was no problem. 5th degree black belt in BJJ.

So it got me thinking.... if Dean and Rener had a friendly roll with the agreement that it was going to be no time limit, no points, go until submission... who wins? Who do you put your money on? (Assuming both are injury free at the time of the roll)
 
Lister is a monster. Rener is good but below that level.

Dean hadn't been tapped for like 10 years until he ran into Josh Barnett.


Josh Barnett beat Ryron Gracie for a comparison via a leglock attempt.




Lister was a leg lock monster before it was cool.


Here's Jocko vs Monson back in 2005 because it's pretty cool.


Apparently this was in an overtime or something and they both had been grappling for ages.
 
Dean by whatever he wants.

As if Rener of all people would ever put up video of himself struggling or getting whomped. He's like a politician.
 
