Bare Knuckle boxing: BKFC betting thread

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
BKFC betting thread

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bare_Knuckle_Fighting_Championship#List_of_selected_BKFC_events

https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/promotions/2682-bare-knuckle-fighting-championship-bnfc

0wWu3FM.png


Bare_Knuckle_Fighting_Championship-logo.jpg







Saturday 08.27.2022 at 09:00 PM ET

https://www.betonline.ag/sportsbook/martial-arts/mma/bkfc-28-new-mexico
https://fightodds.io/odds/4277/bkfc-28-ferea-vs-starling
https://twitter.com/search?f=live&q=#BKFC28 -filter:links&src=typed_query
https://www.tapology.com/fightcenter/events/90159-bkfc-fight-night-albuquerque
 
Last edited:
Captain Chesapeake said:
What kind of degenerate nonsense is this? Multiple max bets on a bkfc card lol

this dude has half his bankroll on this card
Click to expand...
I can't sleep so I'm looking at all this right now.The guy lost one of the bets and than said you can put 40U on Soto+Kelly parlay if I understood corectly lol I looked up that two guys Soto and Kelly that he's high on and that Soto guy is fighting a guy that debuts and has threatened to fuck the guys dog after he KO's him
https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022...ylor-starling-antonio-soto-joshua-morales-dog
The other Kelly guy is 40 but is fighting a 45 year old guy who hasn't fought in a long time.No way I'm putting money on this,but I'll follow it for fun until I fall asleep
 
Captain Chesapeake said:
What kind of degenerate nonsense is this? Multiple max bets on a bkfc card lol

this dude has half his bankroll on this card
Click to expand...

I don't follow bare knuckle but my advice is to not trust someone who is either willing to bet 40% of their bankroll on a BKFC card, or who is too dumb to understand that a unit is equal to 1% of your bankroll. I swear the word "unit" is the most mis-used word by losing gamblers.
 
The Disasters said:
I don't follow bare knuckle but my advice is to not trust someone who is either willing to bet 40% of their bankroll on a BKFC card, or who is too dumb to understand that a unit is equal to 1% of your bankroll. I swear the word "unit" is the most mis-used word by losing gamblers.
Click to expand...
I looked a bit through his past bets,he definitely goes overboard on bets sizes,almost every event is 10+ units and other org bets are nothing special.That said,his bkfc bets are the largest and seems he usually hits them as this Soto/Kelly parlay,I,ll be watching him for bkfc in the future
 
Last edited:
I layed money on a weird thing today.Bare knuckle women fight Shell-Cummings.I take a look at that dissection of violence guy before bkfc events as he seems to hit that stuff good,last three times he put those ridicolous unite size bets it went through,so I took a look for today and he played(or lied of playing) Shell for 70U lol I said ok he hit last few times so I might tail a bit,but as I researched the fight turns out this Audra Cummings gal is a 42 year old mother of 4 who was a fitness coach and started training bare knuckle like few years ago when she went to an event and got in love with the sport without any prior fighting experience.She lost her debut fight to a chick who lost all other fights but that one.She's facing 34 year old Shell who's debuting but at least has MMA experience fighting last at LFA 3 years ago.The Cummings gal is basically a boxercise mom and she's going there with a former MMA fighter and I put 200$ on betway (limited for more) and 150$ on my local bookies which has bkfc on Shell.I might turn our retard but seems this makes sense
 
Bakayoko said:
I layed money on a weird thing today.Bare knuckle women fight Shell-Cummings.I take a look at that dissection of violence guy before bkfc events as he seems to hit that stuff good,last three times he put those ridicolous unite size bets it went through,so I took a look for today and he played(or lied of playing) Shell for 70U lol I said ok he hit last few times so I might tail a bit,but as I researched the fight turns out this Audra Cummings gal is a 42 year old mother of 4 who was a fitness coach and started training bare knuckle like few years ago when she went to an event and got in love with the sport without any prior fighting experience.She lost her debut fight to a chick who lost all other fights but that one.She's facing 34 year old Shell who's debuting but at least has MMA experience fighting last at LFA 3 years ago.The Cummings gal is basically a boxercise mom and she's going there with a former MMA fighter and I put 200$ on betway (limited for more) and 150$ on my local bookies which has bkfc on Shell.I might turn our retard but seems this makes sense
Click to expand...
i checked her fights plus both their instagram, it checks, the technique is far better just in pad work i know shell got it. she has a decent right hand, she’s in better shape too.

i max bet 625 for 500$ thanks, that is free money.
 
Last edited:
Stat_Collector said:
i checked her fights plus both their instagram, it checks, the technique is far better just in pad work i know shell got it. she has a decent right hand, she’s in better shape too.

i max bet 625 for 500$ thanks, that is free money.

took robbie over Cochran , 250$ for 500

then bet again 250 for 450

Cochrane has no technique other than to spam right hands into clinch. Robbie has body punches , combos, and solid cardio, he also was a better ko artist in mma , giving up some size, but he did well against his last opp that was bigger than him. Cochrane lost to martin who was smaller in weight, so he’s lost to smaller guys before. both are the same in height and reach. Don’t see Cochrane koing Robbie who is quick on his feet and knows how to move his head.
Click to expand...

Eduardo Peralta

Not Robbie unless Robbie's his nickname?! Just want to make sure you're betting on who you think you're betting on. Good luck, Stat!
 
Stat_Collector said:
i checked her fights plus both their instagram, it checks, the technique is far better just in pad work i know shell got it. she has a decent right hand, she’s in better shape too.

i max bet 625 for 500$ thanks, that is free money.
Click to expand...
Yeah,seems to me too.While Cummings showed some toughness on her debut,she was really bad and got pieced up by Pitmann who lost all her other three fights and wings punches.Shell should be a few levels up.Surprised the line is that way and that was long up on betway for 1,75.Now it's dropping but still has value
 
