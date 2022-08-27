Bare Knuckle boxing: BKFC betting thread

I layed money on a weird thing today.Bare knuckle women fight Shell-Cummings.I take a look at that dissection of violence guy before bkfc events as he seems to hit that stuff good,last three times he put those ridicolous unite size bets it went through,so I took a look for today and he played(or lied of playing) Shell for 70U lol I said ok he hit last few times so I might tail a bit,but as I researched the fight turns out this Audra Cummings gal is a 42 year old mother of 4 who was a fitness coach and started training bare knuckle like few years ago when she went to an event and got in love with the sport without any prior fighting experience.She lost her debut fight to a chick who lost all other fights but that one.She's facing 34 year old Shell who's debuting but at least has MMA experience fighting last at LFA 3 years ago.The Cummings gal is basically a boxercise mom and she's going there with a former MMA fighter and I put 200$ on betway (limited for more) and 150$ on my local bookies which has bkfc on Shell.I might turn our retard but seems this makes sense