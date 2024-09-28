Update: September 27, 2024

Batman Villains BANE and DEATHSTROKE Live-Action Movie in the Works at DC Studios

With a big-budgetmovie just weeks away and aHBO series freshly unveiled, a few other DC villains are being targeted for the spotlight.Sources tellthat Bane, the super-steroid injecting antagonist who was previously seen in the 2012 Christopher Nolan movie, and Deathstroke, another popular archnemesis in the comic book company’s fold, are being lassoed together for a movie. The James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Studios is developing a script from Matthew Orton, a scribe on the upcomingmovie.There is no director on the project.Bane is a relatively recent addition to Batman’s rogues gallery, with writer Chuck Dixon and artist Graham Nolan creating him in the early 1990s. The character was born and raised in a prison on a fictional Caribbean isle, a locale that allowed him to not only hone his brute fighting skills but also absorb the teachings from all manner of international criminals. He later was the subject of a horrific steroidal test, an experiment that left him incredibly strong but also addicted to serums.The character made his mark in an epic storyline titled “Knightfall,” in which he brutally broke Batman’s back, a story that catapulted him to the upper rankings of Bat-villains. The character has appeared in numerous video games and TV series, and was notably portrayed by a muffled Tom Hardy in the final installment of Nolan’s Batman trilogy,Deathstroke was first introduced in 1980 to be a top-tier villain for the Teen Titans, but the super-enhanced master assassin grew to become one of DC’s most popular bad guys, squaring off against Batman and the Justice League, and headlining his own comic title several times.The character, created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez, has popped up in video games and animated fare; Esai Morales played the character in the recent live-actionseries, while Joe Manganiello cameoed as the one-eyed killer in some of Zack Snyder’s DC movies. At one point, he was going to be the villain of, back when Ben Affleck was directing and starring. At another point, he was attached to star in amovie fromdirector Gareth Evans.Taking villains and making them compelling enough to lead a feature that audiences would want to sit through is a challenge. The first step, of course, is the writing.Orton’s résumé is filled with grounded and gritty work involving criminals and killers. He received his first credit penning, the true-life drama that told of the plan to capture Nazi SS officer Adolf Eichmann, one of the architects of the Holocaust. Chris Weitz directed the feature that starred Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.He also created, a serial killer crime miniseries made by South Africa’s DSTV, and has hostage thriller, starring Clive Owen and Daisy Ridley, in the can. He earned a credit on Marvel’sTV show, and the company brought him back into the fold to pen reshoots for, which deals with terrorism.