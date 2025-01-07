Avril Lavigne - Complicated - (Rate the song)

triptych said: ....and remember, we're talking pop here , which, by the way is 99% crap anyway Far-fetched comment. NO artists attract embarrassment more than crapshit Gaga, Beyonce and Rhianna....and remember, we're talking pop here , which, by the way is 99% crap anyway Click to expand...

Can't really comment on Gaga, Beyonce, et al. Heard their some of their songs, thought they sucked, and that was the end of that.As for pop, does the vast majority of it suck? Sure. But that doesn't change the fact that Avril is pretty mediocre within the genre especially when compared to her Canadian contemporaries. Forget about Sarah Slean and Feist, even Nelly Furtado who I think is pretty average at best has better songs.