Avril Lavigne - Complicated - (Rate the song)

Rate it.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Yes, I gave it a 9. It def is one of her best tunes , but she has others which get less radio / podcast play as well.
I have always loved her young chirpy voice and she is waaaaaaaaay better than any Gaga, Beyonce' and Rhianna crapshit. Apart from being a very sexy lass , Avril is talented and can play guitar. My 4 fav young pop lasses of today are Avril, Lana del Rey, Aimee Mann (less young:)) and Taylor Swift :):):):):)
 
I remember this chick used to be a thing back in the early 2000s? She had a sing where the first lines were "He was a boy and she was a girl" Those lines always stuck with me. Pure poetry.
 
Spam On Rye said:
I remember this chick used to be a thing back in the early 2000s? She had a sing where the first lines were "He was a boy and she was a girl" Those lines always stuck with me. Pure poetry.
Click to expand...
Sign of the times I guess :):):)....I prefer girl girls :):)
 
Overplayed trash. Well below average even if we're just counting female Canadian pop singers of her era. Musicians who are actually good like Feist or Sarah Slean will embarrass her so badly that it's not even funny.
 
aerius said:
Overplayed trash. Well below average even if we're just counting female Canadian pop singers of her era. Musicians who are actually good like Feist or Sarah Slean will embarrass her so badly that it's not even funny.
Click to expand...
Far-fetched comment. NO artists attract embarrassment more than crapshit Gaga, Beyonce and Rhianna :):)....and remember, we're talking pop here , which, by the way is 99% crap anyway :)
 
triptych said:
Far-fetched comment. NO artists attract embarrassment more than crapshit Gaga, Beyonce and Rhianna :):)....and remember, we're talking pop here , which, by the way is 99% crap anyway :)
Click to expand...

Can't really comment on Gaga, Beyonce, et al. Heard their some of their songs, thought they sucked, and that was the end of that.

As for pop, does the vast majority of it suck? Sure. But that doesn't change the fact that Avril is pretty mediocre within the genre especially when compared to her Canadian contemporaries. Forget about Sarah Slean and Feist, even Nelly Furtado who I think is pretty average at best has better songs.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
The Verve Pipe - The Freshman - (Rate the Song)
Replies
0
Views
166
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango
666
we're in the future AI song edition.
Replies
0
Views
251
666
666
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Chris de Burgh - Lady in Red - (Rate the Song)
Replies
9
Views
386
Goon Dog
Goon Dog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,893
Messages
56,745,629
Members
175,385
Latest member
Countryant

Share this page

Back
Top