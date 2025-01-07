Avril Lavigne - Complicated - (Rate the song)

Yes, I gave it a 9. It def is one of her best tunes , but she has others which get less radio / podcast play as well.
I have always loved her young chirpy voice and she is waaaaaaaaay better than any Gaga, Beyonce' and Rhianna crapshit. Apart from being a very sexy lass , Avril is talented and can play guitar. My 4 fav young pop lasses of today are Avril, Lana del Rey, Aimee Mann (less young) and Taylor Swift
Overplayed trash. Well below average even if we're just counting female Canadian pop singers of her era. Musicians who are actually good like Feist or Sarah Slean will embarrass her so badly that it's not even funny.
Can't really comment on Gaga, Beyonce, et al. Heard their some of their songs, thought they sucked, and that was the end of that.
As for pop, does the vast majority of it suck? Sure. But that doesn't change the fact that Avril is pretty mediocre within the genre especially when compared to her Canadian contemporaries. Forget about Sarah Slean and Feist, even Nelly Furtado who I think is pretty average at best has better songs.