Hidden Gems: songs no one knows about and they don't have any viewers

DrederickH8m

DrederickH8m

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 20, 2024
Messages
68
Reaction score
65
I used to buy an album mid piaten to it through. They're always those radio worthy songs but every once in awhile there will be that one song that should have been aired. No one knows about them and no one requests them either.
You know which songs I'm talking about.
For example: moist came out with an album and I found the best song we called machine punching through even though they had like three songs on that record playing on the radio and tv. I was like what the fuck is wrong with music industry?
 
This is from the movie "The Border" Jack Nicholson in the border patrol.



There is a gang of artists I listen to that I doubt anyone else here cares about.

Chris Thomas King................played the part of Tommy Johnson in the movie "Oh Brother Where Art Thou" Johnson the daddy of that .....sold my soul at the crossroads.....story.
Johnny "Slim" Campbell
Billy D and the Hoodoos
Larkin Poe
Rainbow Girls
Reverend Shawn Amos
Slaid Cleaves
Amos Lee
Little Village
Kelly Joe Phelps
David Jacobs Strain
Jason Webley


All that old pre 1950 blues
 
