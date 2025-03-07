Hidden Gems: songs no one knows about and they don't have any viewers

DrederickH8m
I used to buy an album mid piaten to it through. They're always those radio worthy songs but every once in awhile there will be that one song that should have been aired. No one knows about them and no one requests them either.
You know which songs I'm talking about.
For example: moist came out with an album and I found the best song we called machine punching through even though they had like three songs on that record playing on the radio and tv. I was like what the fuck is wrong with music industry?
