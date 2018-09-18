Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 84,962
- Reaction score
- 17,781
Reimagined Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series Coming to Netflix
Hope they pull it off better than the terrible M. Night movie version. The animated series was one of the best cartoons ever made and it deserved a better live-action adaptation.
The original creators are in on the project, so I'm pretty excited for this
I'm curious what they mean by "reimagined" though. How reimagined are we talking?
If you are not a fan of the animated series or have not watched it, I think you will find M. Night's Avatar to be decent or will have an "eh it wasn't that bad" impression.I still haven’t watched Night’s version. Which is crazy, because when I love a director as much as him I usually watch everything, even their failures. Me & Night are in a great place right now though after the masterful SPLIT, and as I anticipate the monumental upcoming GLASS. So I don’t want to ruin it.
It’s like being in a relationship with someone and things are going really well, so I don’t want to go digging up their old text messages from the past to some horrible ex, and start a fight for no reason.
The animated series may look like an anime to others but it is Americanized in its sensibilities, storytelling, pacing and overall execution. As for describing the show, it's like a kiddie version of Game of Thrones.As someone who doesn't like anime what is this like? I like trying out live adaptions but wonder what people can compare it to? Seems like it centers on magic so harry potterish?
If you are not a fan of the animated series or have not watched it, I think you will find M. Night's Avatar to be decent or will have an "eh it wasn't that bad" impression.
I have no knowledge of the show. Maybe I should find it. Is it on Netflix?Hope they pull it off better than the terrible M. Night movie version. The animated series was one of the best cartoons ever made and it deserved a better live-action adaptation.
I have no knowledge of the show. Maybe I should find it. Is it on Netflix?
Yeah for sure, it will benefit from low expectations. At this point when I finally get around to it, as long as it doesn’t actually give me legit real-life AIDS, then it can’t possible be as bad as people say.
If you've ever trusted me about anything, watch this show. Watch this incredible, beautiful show.