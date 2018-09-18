Television AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Live-Action Series (Renewed for Season 2 and 3)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
84,962
Reaction score
17,781
Reimagined Live-Action AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Series Coming to Netflix



 
Hope they pull it off better than the terrible M. Night movie version. The animated series was one of the best cartoons ever made and it deserved a better live-action adaptation.
 
Please let this be as awesome as it deserves to be.
 
Update: Original creators are on board.

giphy.gif
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Hope they pull it off better than the terrible M. Night movie version. The animated series was one of the best cartoons ever made and it deserved a better live-action adaptation.
Click to expand...

I'll never forget how M.Night ruined that movie. The worst part was the dancing. Who the fuck added the dancing? No one asked for that or wanted that shit dancing and it was never part of the show. Whoever came up with that was a fucking idiot.

Anyways love this show, my daughter loved it and we watched it all the time. Legend of Korra while not quite as good was still amazing too.
 
The original creators are in on the project, so I'm pretty excited for this
I'm curious what they mean by "reimagined" though. How reimagined are we talking?
 
I still haven’t watched Night’s version. Which is crazy, because when I love a director as much as him I usually watch everything, even their failures. Me & Night are in a great place right now though after the masterful SPLIT, and as I anticipate the monumental upcoming GLASS. So I don’t want to ruin it.

It’s like being in a relationship with someone and things are going really well, so I don’t want to go digging up their old text messages from the past to some horrible ex, and start a fight for no reason.
 
SmilinDesperado said:
The original creators are in on the project, so I'm pretty excited for this
I'm curious what they mean by "reimagined" though. How reimagined are we talking?
Click to expand...

Yea I wonder how re-imagined were talking about here. Death Note was fucking horrible they ruined the whole story line for that.
 
So this is going to be an ongoing live-action "TV" series, not a series of live-action films? Hmmm....

Unless they're dealing with HBO money I don't see how this could possibly match the animated series. Hell, even then...
 
As someone who doesn't like anime what is this like? I like trying out live adaptions but wonder what people can compare it to? Seems like it centers on magic so harry potterish?
 
Peteyandjia said:
I still haven’t watched Night’s version. Which is crazy, because when I love a director as much as him I usually watch everything, even their failures. Me & Night are in a great place right now though after the masterful SPLIT, and as I anticipate the monumental upcoming GLASS. So I don’t want to ruin it.

It’s like being in a relationship with someone and things are going really well, so I don’t want to go digging up their old text messages from the past to some horrible ex, and start a fight for no reason.
Click to expand...
If you are not a fan of the animated series or have not watched it, I think you will find M. Night's Avatar to be decent or will have an "eh it wasn't that bad" impression.
 
LHWBelt said:
As someone who doesn't like anime what is this like? I like trying out live adaptions but wonder what people can compare it to? Seems like it centers on magic so harry potterish?
Click to expand...
The animated series may look like an anime to others but it is Americanized in its sensibilities, storytelling, pacing and overall execution. As for describing the show, it's like a kiddie version of Game of Thrones.

From Wiki: "Avatar: The Last Airbender is set in an Asiatic-like world in which some people can manipulate the classical elements with psychokinetic variants of the Chinese martial arts known as "bending". The series is presented in a style that combines anime with American cartoons and relies on the imagery of East-and-South Asian, Inuit, and New World societies. It follows the protagonist, twelve-year-old Aang and his friends, who must bring peace and unity to the world by ending the Fire Lord's war with three nations.

The series was commercially successful and was acclaimed by audiences and critics who praised its art direction, humor, cultural references, characters, and themes."
 
the movie was totally disappointing so i hope that this will turn things around. thanks for sharing.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
If you are not a fan of the animated series or have not watched it, I think you will find M. Night's Avatar to be decent or will have an "eh it wasn't that bad" impression.
Click to expand...

Yeah for sure, it will benefit from low expectations. At this point when I finally get around to it, as long as it doesn’t actually give me legit real-life AIDS, then it can’t possible be as bad as people say.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Hope they pull it off better than the terrible M. Night movie version. The animated series was one of the best cartoons ever made and it deserved a better live-action adaptation.
Click to expand...
I have no knowledge of the show. Maybe I should find it. Is it on Netflix?
 
D Train said:
I have no knowledge of the show. Maybe I should find it. Is it on Netflix?
Click to expand...

I looked online doesn't look like Netflix or anyone has it really. Amazon prime maybe.
 
Peteyandjia said:
Yeah for sure, it will benefit from low expectations. At this point when I finally get around to it, as long as it doesn’t actually give me legit real-life AIDS, then it can’t possible be as bad as people say.
Click to expand...

Skip the pointless movie, and watch the SPECTACULAR animated series.

Seriously.

A friend recommended it and I tried it. I almost stopped, because a lot of the humour is aimed at children, but I'm telling you, this story is must-watch television. The story is epic, the characters are rich and dynamic, and the writing is sensational.

Visually it's extraordinary. Each style of "bending" is fashioned after a traditional school of Chinese kung fu and it looks incredible.

People say the movie is bad not only because it's bad (it's so, so bad), but because they desecrated treasured source material. They lifted scenes right from the series and filmed them with less of a budget than I could have raised. Not only that, the film was subjected to post-production 3D treatment, so it looks like complete excrement.

This show is frivolous and childish at times, but it has a dark, intense soul. The characters are human, make mistakes, and let you down, but you loved them more for it.

If you've ever trusted me about anything, watch this show. Watch this incredible, beautiful show.

10-Aang.jpg
 
Last edited:
it only needs to be 1% better than that shitty movie for me to watch, so i'm sure i'll be watching this.
 
Bunch of grown men in here talking about cartoons

Embarrassing to say the least
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
Is Hollywood switching from Comic book movies, Star Wars, etc... to game and anime inspired movies?
2
Replies
20
Views
783
GearSolidMetal
GearSolidMetal

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,163
Messages
55,194,614
Members
174,669
Latest member
manymen9595

Share this page

Back
Top