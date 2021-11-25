Australian Gaming PC thread

Contempt said: I used to research every component, buy them and put them together myself but no longer give a crap. Picking the components requires research i.e. effort. I am selectively lazy.



Just looking for an upgrade that will work out of the box. Click to expand...

You don't need to do research just buy all the parts from that alienware then browse some cases and buy the one you think looks best as long as it has good airflow and a few fans.The one you posted is decent looking but I've seen many that are nicer, and it also doesn't seem to have much airflow.