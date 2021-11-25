Australian Gaming PC thread

Bruuuuh buy the parts and pay some pc shop to build it for you. What is this 2008

CaptHANDSUP said:
Bruuuuh buy the parts and pay some pc shop to build it for you. What is this 2008

I used to research every component, buy them and put them together myself but no longer give a crap. Picking the components requires research i.e. effort. I am selectively lazy.

Just looking for an upgrade that will work out of the box.
 
The secondary harddrive needs to be an SSD too and get 64GB ram....... Need a very good monitor to get the best from the GPU.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Alienware - $5,949.00
Should have specified... it's in Australian dollars. So knock off about 25% off that for currency difference.

I don't give a crap about the cost, it's a tax write off anyway. Just wondering if the hardware is good.

Also... because of all the BS lately that video card is 3k+ here alone... if you can even find one.
 
Since the PS4 came out, I don't bother with powerful PC's anymore.

Cheaper to buy a console than upgrade parts every year so games run smoothly.

Yes, I sound poor.
 
Contempt said:
I used to research every component, buy them and put them together myself but no longer give a crap. Picking the components requires research i.e. effort. I am selectively lazy.

Just looking for an upgrade that will work out of the box.

Just looking for an upgrade that will work out of the box.
Black Friday is literally tomorrow.

There'll be plenty of sales tomorrow for pre-built PCs if they're not available already.

If that's your budget, $5600, not including the monitor, keyboard, and mouse, I'd look into one a custom-PC company and have them make something impressive.



Alienware is literally the worst possible dollar-for-specs 'deal' you can possibly make for a pre-built PC.
 
Contempt said:
Is 64 gig really needed just for gaming these days?
Absolutely not.

32 Gigs currently is overkill if you're just playing games. Perhaps streaming them would tax 32 Gigs, but 64 Gigs is only neccessary if you're into making YouTube videos at 4K and don't want them to take all day to render.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Black Friday is literally tomorrow.

There'll be plenty of sales tomorrow for pre-built PCs if they're not available already.

If that's your budget, $5600, not including the monitor, keyboard, and mouse, I'd look into one a custom-PC company and have them make something impressive.



Alienware is literally the worst possible dollar-for-specs 'deal' you can possibly make for a pre-built PC.
Well... there is no way in hell that I'm buying that ugly monstrosity.

I don't care about the price, my company is buying it as a tax write off anyway. I was just asking about the hardware and specs.

If you know any better pre-built PC's that are in stock then let me know.
 
Contempt said:
I used to research every component, buy them and put them together myself but no longer give a crap. Picking the components requires research i.e. effort. I am selectively lazy.

Just looking for an upgrade that will work out of the box.

Just looking for an upgrade that will work out of the box.
You don't need to do research just buy all the parts from that alienware then browse some cases and buy the one you think looks best as long as it has good airflow and a few fans.

The one you posted is decent looking but I've seen many that are nicer, and it also doesn't seem to have much airflow.
 
Zinger said:
Since the PS4 came out, I don't bother with powerful PC's anymore.

Cheaper to buy a console than upgrade parts every year so games run smoothly.

Yes, I sound poor.
Good luck getting a new xbox or playstation these days. I'll buy one when available.

I can't write them off on tax though unfortunately.
 
Contempt said:
Should have specified... it's in Australian dollars. So knock off about 25% off that for currency difference.

I don't give a crap about the cost, it's a tax write off anyway. Just wondering if the hardware is good.

Also... because of all the BS lately that video card is 3k+ here alone... if you can even find one.
Alrighty then, if you got money to burn but want the absolute best PC to burn it for then please consult our forum's 'tech expert and deal finder' @Madmick.

Usually we get questions like 'What's the most powerful PC I can buy for the lowest price?' But I think this will be a first that someone with a HUGE budget is asking advice on the forum.

And there's no one better you could ask here than @Madmick.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Absolutely not.

32 Gigs currently is overkill if you're just playing games. Perhaps streaming them would tax 32 Gigs, but 64 Gigs is only neccessary if you're into making YouTube videos at 4K and don't want them to take all day to render.
Thanks, my old PC has 32 gig and I never came close to maxing out the RAM. I assumed 64 was still overkill.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Alrighty then, if you got money to burn but want the absolute best PC to burn it for then please consult our forum's 'tech expert and deal finder' @Madmick.

Usually we get questions like 'What's the most powerful PC I can buy for the lowest price?' But I think this will be a first that someone with a HUGE budget is asking advice on the forum.

And there's no one better you could ask here than @Madmick.
If he's in the US then he may be looking at different hardware than what's available here in Australia. Brands etc.
 
Contempt said:
Good luck getting a new xbox or playstation these days. I'll buy one when available.

I can't write them off on tax though unfortunately.
You're still paying for it, just getting a tax deduction. You'll be out of pocket at least 3k assuming you earn over 180k pa.
 
Contempt said:
Well... there is no way in hell that I'm buying that ugly monstrosity.

I don't care about the price, my company is buying it as a tax write off anyway. I was just asking about the hardware and specs.

If you know any better pre-built PC's that are in stock then let me know.
If I were you, and Madmick doesn't log in today to tomorrow (very doubtful), I'd check out custom PC websites and 'build your own' PC and gauge the HUGE options you have.

*Digital Storm
*Cyberpower
*CLX Gaming

And there's about a dozen others.

The only flaw is they generally take a few weeks to build and ship since its the holidays. If your heart is set on it being pre-built then probably that ugly-as-fuck Alienware is your best bet.

But Madmick will probably be around to give much much better suggestions.
 
