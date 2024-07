Australian Gaming PC thread

Contempt said: Well... there is no way in hell that I'm buying that ugly monstrosity.



I don't care about the price, my company is buying it as a tax write off anyway. I was just asking about the hardware and specs.



If you know any better pre-built PC's that are in stock then let me know. Click to expand...

If I were you, and Madmick doesn't log in today to tomorrow (very doubtful), I'd check out custom PC websites and 'build your own' PC and gauge the HUGE options you have.*Digital Storm*Cyberpower*CLX GamingAnd there's about a dozen others.The only flaw is they generally take a few weeks to build and ship since its the holidays. If your heart is set on it being pre-built then probably that ugly-as-fuck Alienware is your best bet.But Madmick will probably be around to give much much better suggestions.