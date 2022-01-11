Rob Battisti said: In all seriousness, what is Australia going to do with tanks? Shouldn’t they focus on air/naval power? Click to expand...

flashNsmash said: what obligation does the north atlantic treaty organization have to defend a non-member state in the south pacific? Click to expand...

It's a symbolic force. For comparison the US operates around 2.5 thousand Abrams.Most military stuff is meaningless anyhow. For example, Australia had troops fighting against the Taliban. How exactly does that help Australia? How does spending money and lives in Afghanistan helps the interests of Australia?Australia has only one possible existential threat in the region and it's China. Tanks, or anything frankly, would be useless against them anyhow.No obligation but I think it's pretty obvious the US and probably other NATO countries would help Australia against a major attack.