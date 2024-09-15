At this rate is boxing gonna make a comeback?

hswrestler

hswrestler

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,650
Reaction score
3,432
I skipped a large part of the card to watch the canelo fight. It was pretty uneven but both fighters did their part to entertain the crowd. Canelo was the better boxer and he lit his opponent Berlanga up for every round periodically hitting him with body shots before going to the head, even dropping him once.

Berlanga for his part was fighting back every round swinging big shots but missing mostly.

Idk the point is that this fight was actually pretty entertaining and a big contrast to the two championship fights which my friend who was new to mma likened to videos found on a certain website. He likes the canelo fight tho

With boxing putting on more entertaining shows lately, has the pendulum shifted back to boxing's favor?
 
Just waiting for the first tool to call you a "casual"

Anyhow, the prices they expect fans to pay for mis-matches like the CLENelo fight last night are laughable.

22yrs ago we had this classic on this very weekend



Which was worth every penny

now we get a drug cheat expecting everyone to pay $$$ for a mis-match.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Just waiting for the first tool to call you a "casual"

Anyhow, the prices they expect fans to pay for mis-matches like the CLENelo fight last night are laughable.

22yrs ago we had this classic on this very weekend



Which was worth every penny

now we get a drug cheat expecting everyone to pay $$$ for a mis-match.
Click to expand...

Canelo is not a cheat. Every boxer is on steroids. He's just playing by the rules of the game.
 
If TS can tell me one other fight on the "Canelo Card", without searching, I'll agree with him.

I don't think Canelo can fight every month.
 
Boxing has never gone anywhere.

Big fights and exciting fighters will draw eyes. There are a few interesting guys right now and the heavyweight division is generating excitement.
 
joy2day said:
After they both fall, only Slap Fighting will remain.
Click to expand...

tumblr_md7kjkcypj1ry1rm7o1_400.gif

Everything is making a come back

Bas' secret slap fighting technique:

887hYQ.gif
 
SuperNerd said:
If TS can tell me one other fight on the "Canelo Card", without searching, I'll agree with him.

I don't think Canelo can fight every month.
Click to expand...

Boxing has a few big draws. MMA doesn't have any. Conor doesn't fight, and Jones is retiring. Jones was never a big draw anyway.

I guess you have never been to an MMA event.
The building will be 90% empty during prelims. Maybe 50% empty when PPV starts. Just like with boxing people don't show up until Co main event.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,435
Messages
56,197,049
Members
175,103
Latest member
straightfire

Share this page

Back
Top