At this rate is boxing gonna make a comeback?

I skipped a large part of the card to watch the canelo fight. It was pretty uneven but both fighters did their part to entertain the crowd. Canelo was the better boxer and he lit his opponent Berlanga up for every round periodically hitting him with body shots before going to the head, even dropping him once.



Berlanga for his part was fighting back every round swinging big shots but missing mostly.



Idk the point is that this fight was actually pretty entertaining and a big contrast to the two championship fights which my friend who was new to mma likened to videos found on a certain website. He likes the canelo fight tho



With boxing putting on more entertaining shows lately, has the pendulum shifted back to boxing's favor?