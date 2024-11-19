  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Crazy how someone as slow as Stipe was still able to land on Jon like this

Screenshot_20241119-013349_YouTube.jpg

Stipe Miocic looked like an ancient statue that was stuck in molasses and was still able to land on Jon like this. Imagine what Big Tom Aspinall would do. It's pretty obvious why Jones is ducking Big Tom and why he would prefer to fight the MW kickboxer who was getting grappled up by Izzy.

Big Tom ain't no 56 year old, CTE mummy from Ohio and would shake Jon's brain with a right cross just like Stipe did only he's 300x faster with infinitely faster reflexes and reaction time. Stipe was literally a human heavy bag for Jon to pot shot and practice his moves on. A lot of elite HWs from the past and present would have hurt this version of Stipe badly.

Big Tom is fast, he's light on his feet, bounces around on his toes like a cat and moves in and out well and uses feints to set up his shots. Stipe had none of those things and still landed on Jones clean. Imagine what Big Tom would do.

Jonny Boy can pretend that Big Tom doesn't deserve the fight or that he needs to be paid more but we all know he wants no part of Tom just like he wanted no part of Ng. Jones only wants fights in which he can see a clear path for himself to win.
 
I agree 100%. Tom would absolutely box Jon up and Jon is scared to death of it. That video of Jon talking about how scary Rumble was and how excited Jon got when Rumbled retired. Tom has that touch and excellent speed to match. Jon is scared as fuck.
 
Stipe uhhh looks old and he isn’t as quick but its fucking Stipe and he has zero reputations for being steamrolled not getting his lick in. To hate Jones this bad you trash the HW GOAT is sick
 
Precision beats timing.
Timing beats speed.
- Kenny Florian.
 
