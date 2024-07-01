

June 30, 2024, 11:45 PM By James Bwala June 30, 2024, 11:45 PM

"The first suicide attack was masterminded by an unidentified woman who sneaked with two children into a wedding reception of a popular young man in Gwoza; she detonated her Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), killing herself and many people,"

The first attack was carried out by a woman, a local official said.At least 30 people are dead and more than 100 were left injured after multiple suicide bombings were carried out at various locations in Nigeria over the weekend, sources said Sunday.The first attack on Saturday was carried out by a woman, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, the Emir of Gwoza, told journalists.the Emir said."A few minutes after, another suicide bomber sneaked into a burial ceremony ... nearby and detonated improvised explosive devices, and as