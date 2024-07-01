  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International At least 30 dead, more than 100 injured after multiple suicide bombings in Nigeria

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
5,640
Reaction score
6,922
The first attack was carried out by a woman, a local official said.
ByJames Bwala
June 30, 2024, 11:45 PM


At least 30 people are dead and more than 100 were left injured after multiple suicide bombings were carried out at various locations in Nigeria over the weekend, sources said Sunday.

The first attack on Saturday was carried out by a woman, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, the Emir of Gwoza, told journalists.

"The first suicide attack was masterminded by an unidentified woman who sneaked with two children into a wedding reception of a popular young man in Gwoza; she detonated her Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), killing herself and many people," the Emir said.

8ff9b9a244baadad982170a03d0169e7.jpg

"A few minutes after, another suicide bomber sneaked into a burial ceremony ... nearby and detonated improvised explosive devices, and as am talking to you now, the third explosion just occurred [a] few minutes ago with more casualties,” the Emir added.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu condemned the attacks, calling them desperate acts of terror that showed the pressure mounted against terrorists and the success achieved in inhibiting their ability to launch offensives.

Tinubu said his administration is taking necessary measures to secure the safety of citizens. He also vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.

Lego-Building-Explosion-With-Smoke-68591412-1.png

https://abcnews.go.com/Internationa...-multiple-suicide-bombings/story?id=111566210
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Crime Six Dead and at least Eleven, including a nine-month-old baby, Injured after Mass Stabbing in Sydney Shopping Centre. Suspect shot dead by police.
20 21 22
Replies
420
Views
16K
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,910
Messages
55,789,737
Members
174,931
Latest member
kryptokr4bs

Share this page

Back
Top