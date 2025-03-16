  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International 59 Dead and >100 Injured in North Macedonian Nightclub Fire

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
10,620
Reaction score
25,820
www.theguardian.com

59 killed and more than 100 injured in North Macedonia nightclub fire

Interior minister says blaze at pop concert in eastern town of Kočani probably caused by pyrotechnics
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Fifty-nine people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a fire that broke out in a nightclub in North Macedonia early on Sunday.

The blaze in the small eastern town of Kočani is thought to have erupted when special-effect pyrotechnics caused the roof of the Pulse nightclub to go up in flames.

North Macedonia’s interior minister, Panche Toshkovski,

intervju-11.jpg


informed reporters of the number of deaths after visiting the scene.

Toshkovski said the fire was probably caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices 'used for light effect' at the concert taking place in the club. As they were set off, “the sparks caught the ceiling, which was made of easily flammable material, after which the fire rapidly spread across the whole discotheque, creating thick smoke”, he said.

Social media footage showed the blaze breaking out at about 3am, when the venue was packed with concertgoers attending a performance by hip-hop act DNK, one of the tiny Balkan state’s most famous pop groups. Chaotic scenes ensued as people ran through the smoke while the musicians urged everyone to escape as quickly as possible.

More than 1,500 were attending the concert in Kočani, 60 miles east of the North Macedonian capital, Skopje.

1.png


Police had arrested several people, the interior minister told the hastily convened press conference, although he refused to be drawn on the nature of their involvement in the disaster. “The most important thing is to find out all the facts and evidence necessary for the follow-up measures,” he said. “We must remain calm while taking all these steps so that something like this doesn’t happen again.”

305e40e703842fa1214c89369956cf80.jpg


While it was clear that the nightclub was well over capacity at the time of the concert, 🤦‍♀️ the government had responded immediately to the disaster, he said. “The response on the part of the authorities has been instant,” he said.

“But there were institutional failures,” he said, adding: “It appears there were not enough fire extinguishers, which would have been necessary for it to have been granted a licence.”🤦‍♂️

3375.jpg


Update
 
Last edited:
With today's LED and Laser show possibilities that are repeatable and inexpensive, they were committed to the real fire.

Dumb.

FAFO with indoor pyrotechnics.
 
650lb Sumo said:
It was pyrotechnics that caused The Station Nightclub fire, which killed 100 and injured 230 in Rhode Island in 2003.
Click to expand...

Never do pyro in a small business venue. If you see a single real flame run to the known exit you didn't enter. Everyone tried to exit where they entered.

 
Update

www.theguardian.com

North Macedonia mourns dead in nightclub fire as 15 people detained

Government declares seven-day period of mourning after fire in eastern town of Kočani kills at least 59
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

4454.jpg


North Macedonia has declared a seven-day period of mourning after a fire in a nightclub that left at least 59 dead and scores injured, as authorities detained 15 people for questioning and the interior minister said a preliminary inspection revealed the club was operating without a proper licence.

At the end of a day in which the small Balkan country grappled with a disaster not seen in decades, its interior minister Panche Toshkovski said the venue in the eastern town of Kočani where the pre-dawn blaze occurred appeared to be operating illegally.

“This company does not have a legal licence for work,” Toshkovski told reporters. “This licence, as many other things in Macedonia in the past, is connected with bribery and corruption,” he added without elaborating.

More than 20 people were under investigation, 15 of whom were in police custody, while others suspected of involvement were in hospital, he said.

GmJnTRYWUAARcLi.jpg


Most of those killed by the blaze, which ripped through the Pulse nightclub during a hip-hop concert, were teenagers and young adults. Over 155 were injured, many critically.

The premises had previously served as a carpet warehouse in Kočani, a town about 60 miles (97km) east of the capital, Skopje. Press reports described it as an 'improvised nightclub'.

Medical officials said many people had suffered severe burns and carbon monoxide poisoning, and that plans were under way to transport the critically wounded to specialised hospitals across Europe. Dr Kristina Serafimova, the head of Kočani general hospital,

dr-serafimova-696x608.jpg


told reporters that at least 10 were on respirators and fighting for their lives. It was the biggest loss of life in the country of 1.8 million people since the early 1990s.

Initial reports suggested about 1,500 clubgoers were crammed into the discotheque to watch the popular hip-hop band DNK – a number far exceeding the venue’s capacity. The club had only one exit and a lack of fire extinguishers, according to local media outlets.

SEC_244072573-f308.jpg
 
lifelessheap said:
Never do pyro in a small business venue. If you see a single real flame run to the known exit you didn't enter. Everyone tried to exit where they entered.

Click to expand...

You probably won't be able to, because all the geniuses around you will run to the entrance and you'll be carried along. Anyway in case you weren't going to read the update, Club Pulse was severaly overcrowded and had only one entrance/exit.

www.eventsafetyinstitute.com

20 years after the Station Nightclub fire: how did it get so deadly? - Event Safety Institute

20 years ago on 20 February 2003, the Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island went up in flames, killing 100 people and injuring another 230, including one of the club’s owners.
www.eventsafetyinstitute.com www.eventsafetyinstitute.com

3) The venue did not have sprinklers that could have quickly put out the fire (and was not obliged to).
4) Alarms inside the venue went off in 40 seconds, but they were not connected to the local fire station, delaying direct response.
5) The venue was overcrowded. It had a maximum licensed capacity of 404 but that evening, 462 people were inside.
6) Emergency exits were limited. One of the exit doors turned inside instead of outside.
7) Patrons mainly tried to escape through the main entrance, which was only 36 Inch (90 cm) wide (it was narrowed down to prevent patrons with no ticket from sneaking in during ingress).
8) The venue operators failed in leading the evacuation of patrons through other emergency exits and
9) Security even blocked one exit for patrons, stating this door was only to be used for the band and its team. Footage shows patrons piled up in the front door, many not able to escape and dying from smoke inhalation or compressive asphyxia.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
International US-flagged Aviation Fuel Tanker and Portuguese Container Ship on Fire after Collision off East Yorkshire
2
Replies
25
Views
394
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo
LeonardoBjj
International More than 40 killed in north-west Pakistan in gun attack on Shia convoy
Replies
2
Views
288
Flower2dPeople
Flower2dPeople
LeonardoBjj
International North Korea boasts of ‘the world’s strongest’ missile, but experts say it’s too big to use in war
2
Replies
25
Views
990
Madmick
Madmick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,599
Messages
57,039,504
Members
175,513
Latest member
danawhiteneedstogo

Share this page

Back
Top