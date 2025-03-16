Spoiler: Link 59 killed and more than 100 injured in North Macedonia nightclub fire Interior minister says blaze at pop concert in eastern town of Kočani probably caused by pyrotechnics

Fifty-nine people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a fire that broke out in a nightclub in North Macedonia early on Sunday.The blaze in the small eastern town of Kočani is thought to have erupted when special-effect pyrotechnics caused the roof of the Pulse nightclub to go up in flames.North Macedonia’s interior minister, Panche Toshkovski,informed reporters of the number of deaths after visiting the scene.Toshkovski said the fire was probably caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices 'used for light effect' at the concert taking place in the club. As they were set off, “the sparks caught the ceiling, which was made of easily flammable material, after which the fire rapidly spread across the whole discotheque, creating thick smoke”, he said.Social media footage showed the blaze breaking out at about 3am, when the venue was packed with concertgoers attending a performance by hip-hop act DNK, one of the tiny Balkan state’s most famous pop groups. Chaotic scenes ensued as people ran through the smoke while the musicians urged everyone to escape as quickly as possible.More than 1,500 were attending the concert in Kočani, 60 miles east of the North Macedonian capital, Skopje.Police had arrested several people, the interior minister told the hastily convened press conference, although he refused to be drawn on the nature of their involvement in the disaster. “The most important thing is to find out all the facts and evidence necessary for the follow-up measures,” he said. “We must remain calm while taking all these steps so that something like this doesn’t happen again.”While it was clear that the nightclub was well over capacity at the time of the concert,the government had responded immediately to the disaster, he said. “The response on the part of the authorities has been instant,” he said.“But there were institutional failures,” he said, adding: “It appears there were not enough fire extinguishers, which would have been necessary for it to have been granted a licence.”