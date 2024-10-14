Media Aspinall "I don't want to win as many championships as Jon." "I want to make as much money as I can in the shortest amount of time and then bounce"

Maybe when Tom bounces he can flip the bird to Dana and the ufc for screwing him out of a fight with Jon Jones.
 
“You hear Tom Aspinall on Helwani’s show? He doesn’t even want to be the best!

How can a guy who doesn’t want to be the best ever act like he deserves a fight against the MMA GOAT Jon Jones?!”

-Dana White probably
 
Smart man.

Unlike "I would fight in the UFC for free " Mokaev {<jordan}
 
It's kind of a backhanded double diss to Jon, too, because Jon has made only a fraction of what he could have, had he played his cards better. And shits on his 'Legacy' at the same time.

Nice work Tom.

Legacy is overrated, it's all about making money in this modern era of MMA
Wait? You mean sherdogers arguing about whether or not you are the goat of your division isn't what its all about?
 
My link in the OP is timestamped, sounds like you've got some bug going on at your end
IT was timestamped for me, but to Demetrious johnson bobbing his head to music lol.
 
