Media Aspinall facetimes Ariel before bed & showcases "hard as rocks" knuckles

That might actually be plausible . The gasoline gets absorbed into the skin and knuckles, breaks down the tissue, and then it heals harder.
 
Rataria said:
That might actually be plausible . The gasoline gets absorbed into the skin and knuckles, breaks down the tissue, and then it heals harder.
Well clearly as above it was a joke, and yeah no, the gasoline would do way more damage to you than any help it would have on toughening up the knuckles, far more safer methods.
 
That's not real knuckle training. Bruce Lee did it the right way, with a makawara. If he were alive today, he would fight up in weight. He's the only 135 pound man that's ever lived that could even beat the largest of heavyweights. Everyone talks about Conor being champ-champ, but BL would be able to be champ of 135, 145, 155, 170, 185, 205, and 265. And with ease. No one except maybe Jones if he's lucky could even get out of the first round. He was too skilled and too fast. And that's without even using banned techniques. If he were allowed to use his one inch punch and some banned kung-fu techniques, he would literally have killed people.

1721964742994.png
 
He's gonna lose confirmed. People who participate in these magic rituals tend to lose.
 
