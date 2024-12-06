Has Jon Jones ever faced a boxer as good as Tom Aspinall?

El Diego

El Diego

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jun 6, 2024
Messages
115
Reaction score
211
Jon doesn't have any glaring weaknesses in his game apart from his boxing, which is why he struggles with good boxers esp those around his size; Gus, Reyes, Santos etc.

Gus and Reyes were light on their feet and had crisp punches but neither hit anywhere near as hard as Tom, nor is their footwork as good.

Which makes me wonder if Jon has any chance in this fight, given that we know he'll most likely have no success wrestling the much bigger and more athletic Aspinall.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Jon Jones is gonna reality check alot of people who assume Aspinall will be a threat
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
2K
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
L
Aspinall is not better than Jon Jones (they are even),
11 12 13
Replies
250
Views
4K
Azzy
Azzy
SpedDaddyV
Why does Jon Jones need to fight Tom Aspinall?
8 9 10
Replies
186
Views
3K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly
UFCBlackbelt
Tom Aspinal riding Jon Jones hate is Cringe
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
BjPenn2017
BjPenn2017
K
Rumored Jon Jones has called for Tom Aspinall fight ( no longer ducking )
Replies
9
Views
222
Bones The Goat
B

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,895
Messages
56,611,831
Members
175,312
Latest member
Pierce 34

Share this page

Back
Top