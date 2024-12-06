Has Jon Jones ever faced a boxer as good as Tom Aspinall?

Jon doesn't have any glaring weaknesses in his game apart from his boxing, which is why he struggles with good boxers esp those around his size; Gus, Reyes, Santos etc.



Gus and Reyes were light on their feet and had crisp punches but neither hit anywhere near as hard as Tom, nor is their footwork as good.



Which makes me wonder if Jon has any chance in this fight, given that we know he'll most likely have no success wrestling the much bigger and more athletic Aspinall.