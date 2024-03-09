As a boxing fan, are you satisfied now?

Boevik

Boevik

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 10, 2016
Messages
975
Reaction score
170
The best and the scariest one from the mma world finally looked more human than ever in the loss that can be easily called humiliating and humbling.
 
Hope we don’t see Ngannou box again.
Saudi’s should send that money to a charity.


Nganoou got paid good for him but I can’t see there being any interest in him Boxing again.

He was unconscious 2 fights two losses. He looked terrible in this fight.
 
speaking of .. why didn't tyson train him this time .. not saying it would've made a difference but you never know
 
Culombo said:
speaking of .. why didn't tyson train him this time .. not saying it would've made a difference but you never know
Click to expand...
Unless Mike could magically tighten up his defense a couple levels, and get him to stop opening his mouth when punches come in, it wouldn't have made a damn bit of difference.
 
Culombo said:
speaking of .. why didn't tyson train him this time .. not saying it would've made a difference but you never know
Click to expand...
Tyson never trained him, Ngannou worked with him for a little bit. Not even sure why Ngannou has Dewey Cooper training him
 
Anthony Joshua holds himself like a champion 24/7, I hope sport of boxing returns the favour with a nice paycheck to him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BrockLesnarsTurtleBack
Has boxing been de-legitimized as a combat sport in MMA context?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
Dana's Moonface
Dana's Moonface

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,369
Messages
55,209,623
Members
174,687
Latest member
Romanovskic95

Share this page

Back
Top