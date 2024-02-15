International Artist says he'll destroy $45M worth of Rembrandt, Picasso and Warhol masterpieces if Julian Assange dies in prison

Artist says he'll destroy $45M worth of Rembrandt, Picasso and Warhol masterpieces if Julian Assange dies in prison

"In our catastrophic time - when we have so many wars - to destroy art is much more taboo than to destroy the life of a person," Andrei Molodkin says.
An artist in the south of France says he's planning to destroy up to $45 million worth of art, including pieces by Rembrandt, Picasso, and Andy Warhol, if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange dies in prison, British broadcaster Sky News reports.

Andrei Molodkin told Sky that he put a collection of masterpieces that had been donated to him into a 29-ton safe hooked up to two barrels — one containing an acid powder and the other containing an accelerator — which, when pumped into the safe, will create a reaction strong enough to destroy all its contents.

The project is called "Dead Man's Switch," and it is backed by Assange's wife, Stella. Assange is currently in jail in the U.K. awaiting his final appeal over extradition to the United States to face charges under the Espionage Act, which will take place later this month. WikiLeaks published thousands of leaked documents relating to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and Assange is alleged to have conspired to obtain and disclose U.S. national defense information.

The WikiLeaks founder denies any wrongdoing, and his lawyer says his life is at risk if he loses his appeal.

"In our catastrophic time — when we have so many wars — to destroy art is much more taboo than to destroy the life of a person," Molodkin, who is originally from Russia but now lives in France, told Sky News. "Since Julian Assange has been in prison... freedom of expression, freedom of speech, freedom of information has started to be more and more repressed. I have this feeling very strongly now."

The safe will be sealed on Friday at Molodkin's studio in France, and it will eventually be moved to a museum, Sky News reports.

Molodkin says that the safe will be hooked up to a 24-hour timer which must be reset every day or else it will trigger the release of the two barrel's corrosive substances inside. He says, each day, the timer will only be reset when someone "close to Assange" confirms he is alive.

Giampaolo Abbondio, a Milan art gallery owner, told Sky News he initially rejected Molodkin's idea, but has now donated a Picasso to the project.

Pretty crazy but understandable.

Would you pick a human life or a masterpieces by artists that died many years ago?
 
Poor guy just murked himself within the art collector community.

They coming for that art now
 
Don't really care if he dies as long as he is not murder.

If the asshole wants to destroy what is his property then I don't care about that.
 
Assange doesn't belong in prison. This is some serious human rights violations because he outed Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party.

No, I don't want the art destroyed. Those are amazing artists and I am sure pieces. It's a stupid way to go about things.
 
This is just about a stupid stunt and has nothing to do with picking a life over art.
 
As an artist I'd like to say this dude is a 10lb cunt.....~fin
 
They should throw his ass in jail instead 😂 this will do nothing to dissuade the powers that be.
 
I'm still baffled how the United States has any right charging him with espionage when he isn't even a US citizen.

He didn't do anything different than what the NY Times published.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Lol at threatening people via art.
Click to expand...

There's a quote somewhere that I can't remember or find...

Gist of it is: if you're going to threaten me through my people, pick someone I care about...

I've probably tripped a few FBI alerts looking for the quote now...
 
Hog-train said:
I'm still baffled how the United States has any right charging him with espionage when he isn't even a US citizen.

He didn't do anything different than what the NY Times published.
Click to expand...
He was the mastermind behind getting a soldier to steal classified docs and passing them onto him. This dude is toast.
 
