Article on Chris Weidman and his injuries: He should not be fighting again

notsojollyroger

notsojollyroger

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 28, 2013
Messages
2,836
Reaction score
1,193
The extent of The Chris' injuries is insane. That fact he still wants to do this is a testament to his mindset. But HOLY FACK, man just pack it in!

Chris Weidman and the state of his health

“For me in particular, it seems to be worse than maybe even other people, because I already had 10 knee surgeries on this leg,” Weidman said. “Now they take a titanium rod and drill it through the top of my knee, through my knee joint, which is already arthritic and having tons of issues and drill down into my knee. So now, I don’t have the muscle in my lower leg like I used to to protect my knee and to protect my leg. My quad, everything just atrophied. Then I got the nerve issues from the bone popping through the skin like that and the muscle. The muscle, the nerve, there’s just tons of things going on in there. There’s a lot that you’ve got to deal with."
 
His durability and cardio are atrocious …. Bruno is going to ktfo him … can’t believe he’s only -250 …. I’m hammering that line and putting him in every parlay …. Chris is done!
 
i feel like at this point, his coach, his team, his staff, and family are all guilty of inducing additional CTE at no benefit. ray longo and the team needs to have a mental talk and tell this guy the truth. this is borderline criminal. weidman has no business fighting, let alone in the UFC, with these injuries, layoff, and current abilities. i don't think they need the money either.
 
I'm really looking forward to seeing teh Chris fight. I hope he wins and goes on another run for the strap. He probably won't but Chris on a free fight night card, of course I'm gonna watch. I'm not gonna get on my high horse and tell people how to live of what decisions they should make. Let em bang!
 
Watching him against Tavares was tough. Silva isn't good, but he's going to ruin this version of Weidman.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,757
Messages
55,304,968
Members
174,728
Latest member
Duarte MMA

Share this page

Back
Top