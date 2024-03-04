Arnold Strongman Classic 2024

Don't know if everyone watched the Arnold Strongman Classic over the weekend. Don't want to post any spoilers in case. Just wanted to mention that it's awesome that they have a live stream of the show in its entirety on Youtube, unlike WSM where we don't get anything until nearly a year later and even then in bits and pieces!

Here are the live streams of Day 1 and Day 2 for those who didn't get a chance to see it yet. Happy to discuss the results and the show once everyone has seen it.

DAY 1:

DAY 2:
 
We have a Strongman Discussion thread here that a few of us post stuff to and have been discussing results in https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/sherdog-strongman-discussion-v2.4194768/

Was a great show, the last few Arnold Classics have been really good. Some impressive performances over the weeken
 
