



Info from YongYea's video from when AC6 was announced 4 months ago -



*Not an open-world like Elden Ring. Will be mission-based like previous entries in the series.

*Rather than a huge open-world the freedom for each player will be the many options for mech customization.

*Will be able to customize your mech before each mission to be best utilized for each unique mission.

*Boss Battles will the highlight.

*Gameplay NOT been moved in more of SoulsBourne type direction. They wanted to enhance the original AC series loop into a modern standard.



*Previously when FromSoftware was working on the AC series they were a significantly smaller studio. With their recent and multiple successes they've grown & evolved. Their resources have greatly expanded to now make the AC entry they're finally able to develop to the extent they are now allowed.

*PvP online play.

*No 'leveling up' or other RPG mechanics. Play missions, earn money, buy mech options, & play tougher missions.