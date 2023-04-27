I saw the rumor the other day saying August 25 reveal soon and bam there it is.
Despite them saying it's not dark souls I wonder if it will ride the wave Elden ring did...
id actually hope to see a Transforming AC.
Based on what I know of the AC series, the playable mechs don't transform.
However, with FromSoft's recent record of boss battles with different phases, its very possible the giant bosses this game will certainly have, transforming from the first, second, and maybe third phases may include transforming.
Make no mistake, this will be an Armored Core game and experience. If peeps are expecting a souls like gameplay loop, they will be disappointed.
Movement, pacing and framing look A LOT like ac3 (good.) I wonder if they'll bring "the finger" back with the new found emphasis on CQC.
As long as i get my double sanwas, ill be happy.
Will this have a mech-v-mech MP
invasion component outside boss arenas? That would be so sick.