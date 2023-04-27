Multiplat Armored Core VI

I saw the rumor the other day saying August 25 reveal soon and bam there it is.
Despite them saying it's not soulslike I wonder if it will ride the wave Elden ring did...
 
Absolutely stoked. AC was my jam back in the day. Looks like its staying true, focus on SP with arena and online pvp, no janky online shenanigains.

1:50 whip melee, bringing back sheilds and expanding on CQC. Hit stun mechanics look like theyre getting a significant revamp. Movement looks on point. They hint at human plus, wonder how they'll integrate that this go around.

Love the aet direction; scale and gritty but can still read whata going on. So pumped. Cashing in that PTO.
 
Never played any of the older games but this looks great, especially that second trailer. Excited to see something new from FS and it should fit in nicely with my movement based shooters kick of late.
 


Very intriguing.

Very interested in learning more about the story, and the length & scale of the single-player experience.

If this is a SciFi/Mech 'Elden Ring,' I am so fucking in.
 
Best quote from the developer -

"Armoured Core 6 is the attempt to take both the knowledge and experienced gained from the development of our previous titles and combine it with mech customization the AC series has always embraced and make a new mech-action game that is worthy of modern FromSoftware standards.

Specifically we are developing the game with an awareness of what FromSoftware has always embraced in its other action games like map structure, combat design that allows players to deal with enemies by closely observing their movements, and the ability to overcome challenging situations with ingenuity and creativity."
 
id actually hope to see a Transforming AC.
 
id actually hope to see a Transforming AC.
Based on what I know of the AC series, the playable mechs don't transform.

However, with FromSoft's recent record of boss battles with different phases, its very possible the giant bosses this game will certainly have, transforming from the first, second, and maybe third phases may include transforming.
 


Info from YongYea's video from when AC6 was announced 4 months ago -

*Not an open-world like Elden Ring. Will be mission-based like previous entries in the series.
*Rather than a huge open-world the freedom for each player will be the many options for mech customization.
*Will be able to customize your mech before each mission to be best utilized for each unique mission.
*Boss Battles will the highlight.
*Gameplay NOT been moved in more of SoulsBourne type direction. They wanted to enhance the original AC series loop into a modern standard.

*Previously when FromSoftware was working on the AC series they were a significantly smaller studio. With their recent and multiple successes they've grown & evolved. Their resources have greatly expanded to now make the AC entry they're finally able to develop to the extent they are now allowed.
*PvP online play.
*No 'leveling up' or other RPG mechanics. Play missions, earn money, buy mech options, & play tougher missions.
 
Make no mistake, this will be an Armored Core game and experience. If peeps are expecting a souls like gameplay loop, they will be disappointed.

Movement, pacing and framing look A LOT like ac3 (good.) I wonder if they'll bring "the finger" back with the new found emphasis on CQC.

As long as i get my double sanwas, ill be happy.
 
Based on what I know of the AC series, the playable mechs don't transform.

However, with FromSoft's recent record of boss battles with different phases, its very possible the giant bosses this game will certainly have, transforming from the first, second, and maybe third phases may include transforming.
there were a few in the old games and one of the older games was suppose to feature a transforming fighter aircraft to an AC.


The game is very very sexual. Probably a day 1 for me.
 
Ghost, edited title for release date confirmed via PS Store. @GhostZ06

The Deluxe Edition is 10€ more for only a digi-artbook and OST with one mech customisation called the Melander C3 G13. Might go Standard Ed. for this one myself.
 
Make no mistake, this will be an Armored Core game and experience. If peeps are expecting a souls like gameplay loop, they will be disappointed.

Movement, pacing and framing look A LOT like ac3 (good.) I wonder if they'll bring "the finger" back with the new found emphasis on CQC.

As long as i get my double sanwas, ill be happy.
I also loved the AC games starting form PS2. The furthers I got in the series was ACIV, if I remember correctly. I loved having the Kurosawa (not sure if spelled correctly) in the right, and the machine gun on the left (sometimes howitzer), the energy and solid ammo combo was awesome!

Armored Core had some of the best game intros ever. I would always watch them and not skip them when playing. lol!
 
Will this have a mech-v-mech MP or invasion component outside boss arenas? That would be so sick.

The game’s motto of letting ‘the cinders burn’ is a curious play to me on First Flame-linking Lords of Cinder; coincidental, I assume.
 
Will this have a mech-v-mech MP
Its been confirmed.

invasion component outside boss arenas? That would be so sick.
Not been confirmed.

Lets bet on this just being an awesome mech-action game but keep our laundry 'It'd be awesome if...' lists to ourselves until there's a sequel announced.

Its already very deep into development, and probably just putting on the final touches before sending out review codes a month before release.

Gotta respect FromSoft's desire to keep this a separate franchise to their SoulsBourne series so they're not just making another SouldBorne game with mechs.
 


This new YouTube breaks down details from multiple developer interviews released yesterday.
 
