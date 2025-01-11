  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Multiplat ELDEN RING: NIGHTREIGN (May 30th 2025) Disc

Lovestorm

Lovestorm

Silver Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
10,916
Reaction score
4,394


ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN - Network Test

*/ */
en.bandainamcoent.eu en.bandainamcoent.eu

Be the first to step forward...

The Network Test is a preliminary verification test in which the selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch. This large-scale Network Stress Test is designed to evaluate various aspects of the online system's functionality and performance.

We are looking forward to your cooperation to make ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN even better.

*The ingame contents are limited for Network Test Version. and some text and game feature might be different from the product version.

This test is also open to those who have not yet subscribed to PlayStation®Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core.

Playable time zone is same in the world. Servers are open in the following 5 sessions (Timings are subject to change):

  • Feb 14th 12:00 - 15:00 CET
  • Feb 15th 04:00 - 07:00 CET
  • Feb 16th 20:00 - 23:00 CET
  • Feb 16th 12:00 - 15:00 CET
  • Feb 17th 04:00 - 07:00 CET
Click to expand...
 
FightinCowboy has a stream for this scheduled on Friday,



There will be many streams for this on Youtube/Twitch when the test goes live but i thought i'd post this one for convenience anyway.
 
The previews look insane. I’m actually pretty interested now.
 
Lovestorm said:
I was super disappointed that the DLC didn't give us Runebear Duo boss in a tiny room but hopefully Nightreign will correct this!
Click to expand...
Beta isn’t for 48h, yes? My friend (Netherlands) is playing this as of an hour ago. I just saw it top-slotted on his latest played list.

wtf-dafuq.gif
 
rikwebb said:
Release Date May 30th 2025


en.bandainamcoent.eu

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – Retailers

Preorder Elden Ring Nightreign on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC
en.bandainamcoent.eu en.bandainamcoent.eu

Standard Edition - $39.99
Deluxe Edition - $54.99
Collectors Edition $199.99

Pre orders up at storefronts plus DLC mentioned
Click to expand...


Damn, May’s looking to be a stacked month for games I’m actually interested in, between Nightreign and Doom the Dark Ages.
 
Had mixed feelings about this when I initially heard/read about it, but after seeing gameplay and watching a few souls YouTubers I trust talk about the systems and their impressions being good, I think this is looking kinda cool. If the netcode works well, I'll probably pick this up later this year or something.
 
Still zero interest even with the previews. Seeing a lot of mixed impressions. Most of the criticism is that so little is new. Areas are the same and 95% of the enemies are reused. In a year with Monster Hunter Wilds releasing it's just not something I want to play because other stuff is competing for my time. I'll just wait for the next big single player From Software title.
 
Can someone just simplify their judgement on this? If it's a huge DLC of elden ring, then I'm in, even if its "more of the same."

If it is something else, then what?
 
Zazen said:
Still zero interest even with the previews. Seeing a lot of mixed impressions. Most of the criticism is that so little is new. Areas are the same and 95% of the enemies are reused. In a year with Monster Hunter Wilds releasing it's just not something I want to play because other stuff is competing for my time. I'll just wait for the next big single player From Software title.
Click to expand...
I’m feeling this, unfortunately.

I’ve 500h+ in ER/SOTE and ultimately uninstalled a happy tarnished. I’m just done and content to the point that however curated, any asset flip is a subtractor of the experience.

Hearing about DS2 bosses spawning and newly rendered evokes childlike excitement but YT spoilers may be enough to scratch that itch.

I’m also not a roguelike cat which after learning more, is what this is. I liked and tried to get into Curse of the Dead Gods, for instance, which even has meta-progression properties – but couldn’t do it. Unenjoyable subgenre of play for me.
 
TrueBias said:
Can someone just simplify their judgement on this? If it's a huge DLC of elden ring, then I'm in, even if its "more of the same."

If it is something else, then what?
Click to expand...
My best attempt: Co-op boss rush. No comms. Has party revive.

Only new assets I believe are select bosses from latter Dark Souls titles and an entity Night Lord.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,631
Messages
56,912,148
Members
175,455
Latest member
the.canadian.grizzly

Share this page

Back
Top