kingmob6 said: no, that sounds like an adjustment to me. Trying to take Islam down and trying to control him is most likely a losing proposition. Arman has underrated striking, I'm actually a fan of his striking, it probably gives him a higher chance of winning than to just initiating grappling exchanges with Islam. Click to expand...

Obviously i agree, If there's anywhere you can exploit it's Islam's striking. However, the gameplan he speaks of is the gameplan of virtually every opponent against a Dagi fighter.So far, nobody has actually attempted for them to engage in multiple grappling exchanges with Islam(aside from Arman the first time which he made the fight close with it).