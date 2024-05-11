Media Arman Tsarukyan: "Won't Even TRY To Take Islam Makhachev Down, I WILL Try Outstrike Him"

Black9 said:
Anyone else think this is a TERRIBLE gameplan?

no, that sounds like an adjustment to me. Trying to take Islam down and trying to control him is most likely a losing proposition. Arman has underrated striking, I'm actually a fan of his striking, it probably gives him a higher chance of winning than to just initiating grappling exchanges with Islam.
 
Sounds pretty bad but saying the opposite ("I will try to take him down repeatedly like last time") sounds even worse so yeah.
 
Good game plan, Islam might be the best grappling Lw in the world
 
kingmob6 said:
no, that sounds like an adjustment to me. Trying to take Islam down and trying to control him is most likely a losing proposition. Arman has underrated striking, I'm actually a fan of his striking, it probably gives him a higher chance of winning than to just initiating grappling exchanges with Islam.
Obviously i agree, If there's anywhere you can exploit it's Islam's striking. However, the gameplan he speaks of is the gameplan of virtually every opponent against a Dagi fighter.

So far, nobody has actually attempted for them to engage in multiple grappling exchanges with Islam(aside from Arman the first time which he made the fight close with it).
 
I doubt wrestling Islam would work. However we've seen Islam knocked out and more recently dropped by a featherweight.
 
I mean, he aint wrong and after failing the first time this may be the only way to do it

He ain’t gonna out-wrestle Islam thats for sure
 
That’s sounds like a guy confirmed to wrestle
 
