Crime Arizona Man Planned to Incite Race War with Mass Shooting at a Bad Bunny Concert, Authorities Say

MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIIN







Arizona Man Planned to Incite Race War with Mass Shooting at Atlanta Concert, Authorities Say​

Mark Adams Prieto allegedly planned to orchestrate a mass shooting ahead of the presidential election
Charna Flam
Published on June 12, 2024





Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

Stock image of flashing lights on top of police patrol car.
GETTY
  • Mark Adams Prieto was indicted after he allegedly attempted to incite a race war
  • The Arizona man was allegedly planning a mass shooting in Atlanta before the upcoming election
  • He was arrested in May, and indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, June 11

An Arizona man allegedly planned a mass shooting at a May concert in Atlanta with the intent to incite a race war ahead of the presidential election, according to federal authorities.

Mark Adams Prieto, 58, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, June 11 on charges of firearms trafficking, transfer of a firearm for use in a hate crime and possession of an unregistered firearm, per a press release from U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

The indictment follows the FBI’s five-month investigation, which concluded with Prieto's arrest in May. Throughout the investigation, the FBI learned that Prieto allegedly had discussions with two other individuals to “devise a plan to commit a mass shooting of African Americans and other minorities to incite a race war prior to the 2024 United States Presidential Election.”

The investigation was instigated in October when FBI Phoenix was alerted by a source that an individual — who was later identified as Prieto — allegedly expressed a desire to incite a race war, per the arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The source allegedly informed authorities that they spoke with Prieto more than 15 times over three years at various gun shows. Prieto allegedly began to make suspicious and alarming comments as their conversations leaned more political. Per the affidavit, Prieto began advocating for a mass shooting and was “specifically targeting Blacks, Jews or Muslims.”

In late 2023, Prieto allegedly asked the source if they were “ready to kill a bunch of people.” His question followed Prieto’s belief that “martial law will be implemented shortly after the 2024 election and that a mass shooting should occur prior.”
So let me get this straight he mostly wanted to target and kill Black folks, and by doing so he planned on going to a bad bunny
concert.......<GOT2><{katwhu}>{<huh}OMG whose gonna tell em <36>

but as a neo nazi would say.... its the thought that counts. <BronTroll1>
 
Perfectly reasonable response to thinking Trump might either win or lose the election.
 
At least no Muppets have brought Trump into this thread somehow...
 
Not sure why that would start a race war. Would’ve probably ended up killing mostly white folks.

I’m sure if he succeeded with his plans his lap top and digital footprints wouldn’t magically disappear, along with any interest in motive, like it did for Islamist Steven Paddock.
 
