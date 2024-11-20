BY GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA

Updated 7:15 PM BRT, November 19, 2024

- We just wanted to make Brazil great again!

Wasn't Brazil the sixt biggest economy under Lula?

-Shut up youre a comunist!

“The objective was to prevent the inauguration of the legitimately elected government and undermine the free exercise of democracy and the authority of Brazil’s judiciary,”

Police - Heey guys, that's is. Thre larping ended. You guys are too delusional, if you think a bunch of fatties are gonna beat the sixt biggest armed forces in the worl in a fight!

Bolsominion : Shut up. You're a comunist!

Bolsonaro had long railed against the Supreme Court, focusing his ire on de Moraes. The former president’s supporters consider de Moraes their chief enemy.

Bolsonaro is also being investigated for a slew of potential crimes, including whether he was involved in inciting the capital uprising to oust his successor.

“as repugnant as it is to think about killing someone, it’s not a crime.”

- You guys are really dumb. You know comunism usually started with a coup?