Crime Updated: Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro charged with plotting coup d’état

BY GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA
Updated 7:15 PM BRT, November 19, 2024

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil ’s federal police arrested Tuesday five officers accused of plotting a coup that included plans to overthrow the government following the 2022 elections and kill then-President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, authorities said.

The five also planned to kill Lula’s running mate, Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The arrested included four special operations military personnel, one of whom is a retired brigadier general, and a federal police officer.
-

- We just wanted to make Brazil great again!
Wasn't Brazil the sixt biggest economy under Lula?
-Shut up youre a comunist!

The police said they also carried out three search warrants along with other measures, including seizing the suspects’ passports and preventing them from contacting others. It was not clear when charges would be officially raised against the five suspects.

“The objective was to prevent the inauguration of the legitimately elected government and undermine the free exercise of democracy and the authority of Brazil’s judiciary,” de Moraes, who authorized the arrests, said of the plot in his order.

“These actions, peaking between November and December 2022, were part of a broader plan to carry out a coup d’état,” he added.

Lula returned as Brazil’s president for a third, non-consecutive term after narrowly defeating far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October 2022. Bolsonaro, who frequently cast doubt on the election results without providing evidence and never conceded, left for the United States days before Lula’s January 2023 inauguration.

16068515450_fc53dbe59c_h.jpg

Police - Heey guys, that's is. Thre larping ended. You guys are too delusional, if you think a bunch of fatties are gonna beat the sixt biggest armed forces in the worl in a fight!
Bolsominion : Shut up. You're a comunist!

In the aftermath of the elections, die-hard Bolsonaro supporters staged nationwide protests challenging the results, closing highways and camping outside military installations. That culminated in a Jan. 8, 2023 uprising, when thousands of demonstrators stormed government buildings in the capital of Brasilia a week after Lula’s inauguration, seeking to oust him from power.

Retired Brig. Gen. Mário Fernandes, one of the officers arrested Tuesday, played a key role in linking these pro-Bolsonaro protest camps to Bolsonaro’s Cabinet, according to details of the investigation that were included in the judge’s order and that were seen by The Associated Press.

Fernandes served as interim general secretary in Bolsonaro’s Cabinet from October 2020 until the end of his term. Police said they found evidence that he outlined a plan to kill de Moraes, Lula and Alckmin and visited the protest camps outside military installations, including at the army headquarters in Brasilia. According to the police, there’s evidence that Fernandes gave instructions and financial support to the protesters.

Fernandes’ plan, according to the document, also considered different scenarios — such as using explosives or poison at an official event — to assassinate the judge.

Bolsonaro had long railed against the Supreme Court, focusing his ire on de Moraes. The former president’s supporters consider de Moraes their chief enemy.
16029601975_3951e31f90_z.jpg

The judge led a five-year probe into fake news and threats against Supreme Court justices, which has led to the ban of some far-right allies and supporters from social media and even some prison terms.

De Moraes also presided over the nation’s top electoral court when it ruled Bolsonaro ineligible for office until 2030, finding that he had abused his power and cast unfounded doubts on the validity of the 2022 election result.

Bolsonaro is also being investigated for a slew of potential crimes, including whether he was involved in inciting the capital uprising to oust his successor.

Fernandes’ plan also described a scenario of poisoning Lula. The federal police officer arrested Tuesday, Wladimir Matos Soares, allegedly provided the other military coup plotters with information about Lula’s security.

hq720.jpg


The document Tuesday contained no indication that any attempt to carry out an assassination on Lula or Alckmin was put into motion. However, investigators found messages and documents indicating that the plotters were monitoring and following de Moraes at the time.

According to text messages analyzed by investigators, one of the military officers arrested was involved in an operation that officials believe was likely aimed at capturing the Supreme Court justice. On Dec. 15, 2022, military personnel had even taken positions near de Moraes in a parking lot, but the messages indicated they decided to abort the plan last minute.

Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the former president’s son, appeared to seize on that, saying no assassination attempt actually took place and claimed that “as repugnant as it is to think about killing someone, it’s not a crime.”

However, Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes told local TV network Globonews on Tuesday afternoon that the alleged actions went beyond just plotting and that they were in the process of implementation.

A document that police previously seized from another arrested military officer, Lt. Col. Hélio Ferreira Lima, detailed a plan to overthrow the elected government, including orchestrating a probe into alleged election fraud and calling for new elections with a presidential decree backed by Congress.

15961355142_2fd18e6d90.jpg

- You guys are really dumb. You know comunism usually started with a coup?

Investigators had previously found another document outlining a so-called Crisis Cabinet of 11 military personnel and headed by two high-ranking generals from Bolsonaro’s administration, who would assume power after an attempted coup.

Police have also found evidence that some of these documents were printed inside the presidential palace during Bolsonaro’s term and that part of the plan was discussed at the residence of his running mate, former defense minister Gen. Braga Walter Braga Netto. Braga Netto’s lawyers told local media they would wait to review the investigation before making any comments.

In March, two top Brazilian military leaders told police that Bolsonaro had presented them a plan for him to remain in power after losing the 2022 election. However, both refused to take part in the plan and warned Bolsonaro they would arrest him if he tried it, according to judicial documents released earlier this year.

15327995087_32e99e7609_z.jpg


Lula was informed of the arrests on Tuesday morning, according to media reports, as he was hosting the final day of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro where the Brazilian leader was to meet President Joe Biden and others. Lula made no mention of the arrests during his opening speech on the second day Tuesday of the summit.

The army later said none of the arrested suspects were involved in providing security for the G20 but declined further comment the ongoing investigation.

Last Wednesday, a man set off an explosion outside the Supreme Court in Brasilia, which de Moraes described as a consequence of frequent far-right attacks and hate speech targeting the country’s institutions.

Federal police are investigating the blast as terrorism, according to the force’s director, Andrei Passos Rodrigues.

https://apnews.com/article/brazil-president-lula-coup-plot-85a793fcef04c7dbd96746b947129042
 

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro charged with plotting coup d'état

Police accuse 37 people of crimes including conspiracy and trying to tear down one of world's largest democracies

Tom Phillips in Rio de Janeiro


Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro charged with plotting coup d’état​

Police accuse 37 people of crimes including conspiracy and trying to tear down one of world’s largest democracies

Tom Phillips in Rio de Janeiro
Thu 21 Nov 2024 20.22 GMT

The former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and some of his closest allies are among dozens of people formally accused by federal police of being part of a criminal conspiracy designed to obliterate Brazil’s democratic system through a rightwing coup d’état.

Federal police confirmed on Thursday that investigators had concluded their long-running investigation into what they called a coordinated attempt to “violently dismantle the constitutional state”.

In a statement, police said the report – which has been forwarded to the supreme court – formally accused a total of 37 people of crimes including involvement in an attempted coup, the formation of a criminal organization, and trying to tear down one of the world’s largest democracies.

The accused include Bolsonaro, a disgraced army captain turned populist politician, who was president from 2018 until the end of 2022, as well as some of the most important members of his far-right administration.

They included Bolsonaro’s former spy chief, the far-right congressman Alexandre Ramagem; the former defense ministers Gen Walter Braga Netto and Gen Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira; the former minister of justice and public security, Anderson Torres; the former minister of institutional security, Gen Augusto Heleno; the former navy commander Adm Almir Garnier Santos; the president of Bolsonaro’s political party, Valdemar Costa Neto; and Filipe Martins, one of Bolsonaro’s top foreign policy advisers.

Also named is the rightwing blogger grandson of Gen João Baptista Figueiredo, one of the military rulers who governed Brazil during its 1964-85 dictatorship.


The list contains one non-Brazilian name: that of Fernando Cerimedo, an Argentinian digital marketing guru who was in charge of communications for Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, during that country’s 2023 presidential campaign. Buenos Aires-based Cerimedo is close to Bolsonaro and his politician sons.

The long-awaited conclusion of the police investigation comes just days after federal police officers made five arrests as part of a roundup of alleged members of a plot to assassinate Bolsonaro’s leftwing successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his centre-right vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, as well as the supreme court judge Alexandre de Moraes.

Shortly before police announced the end of their inquiry, Lula voiced gratitude that the attempt to poison him had failed. “I’m alive,” the 79-year-old leftist said during a speech.

Gen Mario Fernandes, one of the five people arrested over the alleged “Green and Yellow Dagger” assassination plan, was also among the 37 people named by federal police on Thursday – and like the others was formally accused of being part of a criminal coup attempt. “We are at war,” Fernandes allegedly said in one message discovered by police investigators.

Bolsonaro has previously denied involvement in an attempt to overturn the result of the 2022 election, which he lost to Lula. Speaking to a journalist from the Brazilian news site Metrópoles after he was named in the police report, the former president said he needed to see what was in the investigation. “I’m going to wait for the lawyer,” Bolsonaro added.


Braga Netto, Heleno and other prominent names on the list made no immediate comment about the accusations in the federal police report, which the police statement said was based on a large trove of evidence gathered through plea deals, searches and the analysis of financial, internet and phone records.

The alleged pro-Bolsonaro coup attempt allegedly played out during the turbulent final days of his four-year administration, which came to an end when he was narrowly defeated by Lula in the second round of the 2022 presidential election.

In the lead-up to that crunch vote, a manifesto signed by almost a million citizens warned that Brazilian democracy was facing a moment of “immense danger to democratic normality” amid widespread suspicion that plans were afoot to help Bolsonaro cling to power even if he lost.

After losing his re-election bid, Bolsonaro flew into temporary exile in the US while thousands of supporters gathered outside military bases around Brazil to demand a military intervention that never came.

The failed attempt to overturn Lula’s victory culminated in the 8 January 2023 riots in the capital, Brasília, when radicalized Bolsonaristas rampaged through the presidential palace, congress and supreme court.

Nearly two years later, Lula is in power but the far-right threat to his administration remains. Last Wednesday night, a member of Bolsonaro’s political party was killed after apparently blowing himself up with homemade explosives while attacking the supreme court.

During a search of the man’s trailer, police reportedly found a cap emblazoned with the slogan of Bolsonaro’s far-right movement: “Brazil above everything. God above all.”

In a video statement, Paulo Pimenta, Lula’s communications minister, said the government was “utterly perplexed and outraged” by the revelations that the former president and members of the military had allegedly been plotting to bring down Brazil’s democracy “with almost unbelievable audacity”.

“These are very grave crimes [and] very serious accusations,” added Pimenta, who said Lula’s administration would now wait for the public prosecutor’s office to decide which of the 37 would be prosecuted and put on trial. Those convicted would have to pay for the crimes they had committed against democracy, against the constitution and against the Brazilian people, said Pimenta. “Bolsonaro in Jail”, the minister wrote alongside his video, echoing a call from many progressive Brazilians.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/21/jair-bolsonaro-charged-coup-plot

