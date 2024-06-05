  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Media Ariel Helwani says there’s “great positivity and optimism” the McGregor vs Chandler fight goes ahead as planned

Will McGregor and Chandler end up fighting on June 29?

  • Total voters
    20
Not a single person will apologize for all the shit they've been posting for the last 3 days
 
Hello Ariel doesn't know anything since UFC boycotted him. What's the last story he broke ? . He's saying every possibility so he can claim he's right regardless of what happens
 
Keeping my fingers crossed. This would be the first time for my son to witness the McGregor fight, and like him or not, there's nothing quite like it in MMA. But Ariel is a known liar so he's probably talking shit just to get some more attention.
 
It sounds like Helwani clickbait to me. Optimism by whom? Helwani? Dana? Conor? Chandler?

What an asshole.

This is how you get clicks. Make it sound like you have insider info. Yet, you really don’t. He’s just making guesses. Educated, or otherwise. If you throw enough shit at the wall some of it sticks.

The UFC removed all Conor related free content from Youtube a couple days ago. Cancelled the presser in Dublin. Chandler has left fight camp in FL. And has returned home to Nashville. The UFC are reaching out trying to salvage this card, now.

There is literally ZERO about that, that should make anybody believe this fight goes ahead as scheduled.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
It sounds like Helwani clickbait to me. Optimism by whom? Helwani? Dana? Conor? Chandler?

What an asshole.

This is how you get clicks. Make it sound like you have insider info. Yet, you really don’t. He’s just making guesses. Educated, or otherwise. If you throw enough shit at the wall some of it sticks.

The UFC removed all Conor related free content from Youtube a couple days ago. Cancelled the presser in Dublin. Chandler has left fight camp in FL. And has returned home to Nashville. The UFC are reaching out trying to salvage this card, now.

There is literally ZERO about that, that should make anybody believe this fight goes ahead as scheduled.
Click to expand...
This should've been obvious to anybody when Ariel said they were looking into a replacement opponent but then never said who even needs replacing, let alone Conor. If there's a replacement fighter being looked into then you by default know who's out and who's still in. Ariel somehow wasn't reporting that though.

It's always been obvious that Ariel was either:

- bullshitting about having a source saying anything
- dragging things out till he could go on the MMA Hour and get major clicks there
- creating a non-story like usual by inserting himself into things

No one knows what's happening, but Ariel's never been helping things. Day by day he has a new story. He even said here that today the fight's on but that he doesn't know tomorrow. It's just clock work that tomorrow he's going to throw out another post claiming some shit, then by Friday he'll do it again.
 
Friendly Farmer said:
Keeping my fingers crossed. This would be the first time for my son to witness the McGregor fight, and like him or not, there's nothing quite like it in MMA. But Ariel is a known liar so he's probably talking shit just to get some more attention.
Click to expand...
Ariel is the most reliable source there is. Lol, he literally won't say anything unless it's confirmed my multiple sources, not just one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Kevin Lee names Ferguson, McGregor & Chandler as possible return opponents
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
lifer26
lifer26
Kowboy On Sherdog
Ilia Topuria’s Future Plans: Title Defense vs. Max Holloway, Conor McGregor Fight in Spain
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
Cooliox
Cooliox

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,736
Messages
55,647,122
Members
174,872
Latest member
arsalaanx

Share this page

Back
Top