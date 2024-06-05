TempleoftheDog said: It sounds like Helwani clickbait to me. Optimism by whom? Helwani? Dana? Conor? Chandler?



What an asshole.



This is how you get clicks. Make it sound like you have insider info. Yet, you really don’t. He’s just making guesses. Educated, or otherwise. If you throw enough shit at the wall some of it sticks.



The UFC removed all Conor related free content from Youtube a couple days ago. Cancelled the presser in Dublin. Chandler has left fight camp in FL. And has returned home to Nashville. The UFC are reaching out trying to salvage this card, now.



There is literally ZERO about that, that should make anybody believe this fight goes ahead as scheduled. Click to expand...

This should've been obvious to anybody when Ariel said they were looking into a replacement opponent but then never said who even needs replacing, let alone Conor. If there's a replacement fighter being looked into then you by default know who's out and who's still in. Ariel somehow wasn't reporting that though.It's always been obvious that Ariel was either:- bullshitting about having a source saying anything- dragging things out till he could go on the MMA Hour and get major clicks there- creating a non-story like usual by inserting himself into thingsNo one knows what's happening, but Ariel's never been helping things. Day by day he has a new story. He even said here that today the fight's on but that he doesn't know tomorrow. It's just clock work that tomorrow he's going to throw out another post claiming some shit, then by Friday he'll do it again.