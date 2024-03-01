Your Account
reacted to your score
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 11,993
- Reaction score
- 5,577
I think most of us are stuck in a daily life routine with the job we do and with dealing with private stuff too like kids and family,
and if we are already experienced in life enough , we understood there are things we would be enjoying doing more than what we do now but we can't take the next steps.
So are we mostly wasting our talents by being pulled in into BAU routine ,or most of the people are actually happy with what they do for a living
and if we are already experienced in life enough , we understood there are things we would be enjoying doing more than what we do now but we can't take the next steps.
So are we mostly wasting our talents by being pulled in into BAU routine ,or most of the people are actually happy with what they do for a living