I think most of us are stuck in a daily life routine with the job we do and with dealing with private stuff too like kids and family,
and if we are already experienced in life enough , we understood there are things we would be enjoying doing more than what we do now but we can't take the next steps.
So are we mostly wasting our talents by being pulled in into BAU routine ,or most of the people are actually happy with what they do for a living
 
Yes and no. I am developing certain talents at the expense of others. Life is a balancing act and most people never get close to realizing their full potential but I feel fortunate to at least pursue one of my callings if not all of them. Some people never even discover their talents in the first place.
 
My talents are drinking too much and talking shit.
I'm not wasting anything trust me.
 
Not really. No innate talents besides the ability to suffer well.
 
