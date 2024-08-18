Are we not gonna talk about how good Adesanya looked?

I wanted DDP to win, but I thought Adesanya looked great. Judges had it 2 - 1 DDP but Adesanya was leading in significant strikes and im sure lots of people had it 2 - 1 the other way. He was landing and drawing big reactions from DPP too. The Adesanya I saw yesterday probably runs through most of the top 10 without too much trouble. He is 35 but could probably fight another couple of years at 185 and extend his career a few more years by moving up.
 
It was a very competitive fight and I don't think Izzy lost because he's fading as a fighter (yet). I'd like to see him continue to fight until we do see a decline in his skills. It would be hilarious if he went up to LHW and beat Perreira again, but that's probably a fantasy.
 
Looked good but a little slower than usual and less pop in his shots. Props to DDP making it an ugly fight and getting the finish though.
 
LoneLynx said:
He looked decent

Just a lot slower

His reactions were kinda dulled

If this were peak izzy, there's a lot of opportunities to counter that Dricus gave him that he wouldn't have let slide.

For his age, it was a pretty good performance though, he's still got some left in the tank to fight at the top of the division for a while.
 
It looks like he actually worked on his boxing since getting blown out by Sean.
 
his speed and reaction time definitely looked slower. his punches didnt’t have the same snap and power behind them. but he did look much better than he did against strickland. still proved to be a top fighter
 
I agree with OP.

I thought Izzy looked sharp. He looked stronger than we've seen in the past. He was also very offensive-minded, which is something we don't always see. I had Izzy winning R1 and R3.

DDP is just built different. Lots of straight punches and combos with power, even when he looks gassed.

And Izzy was hurt from some of those bombs throughout R4, until Izzy tried to Holloway-point and then got knocked down and submitted.
 
no one remembers the loser.

johny hendricks did great against gsp and came so close then fizzled hard.

dominick reyes looked so good and was so close against jon jones then fizzled out.

ecerberg, was so close to the title, then fizzled out.

izzy looked awesome. he lost. no one cares. and if he loses again he will be labeled as washed up or a can by the fans.
 
He looked good. Maybe not prime Izzy, but not that far off. If he fights Dricus 10 times, he is taking home some Ws.
 
don't ask said:
He's for sure fading as a fighter. This is how it happens


He goes from not losing for years to losing fights left and right. Its the small things.. he's not much slower, but it's enough to where people are landing on him. At the end of the day that's why he lost. He got clipped, got hurt late in the fight. He was consistently getting hit with big punches throughout. Big looping punches that IMO he wouldn't have been hit with 3-4 years ago. I think his cardio used to be a bit better too. In this fight and the first Periera fight he's struggling in the late rounds.
 
LoneLynx said:
Look great except the turning his back thing. Never seen him do that and it ended up costing him. Outside of that looked great.
 
Izzy actually looked reasonably fast and crisp in the first 3 rounds. He began to fade badly around the time he got choked; he had very little gas in the tank, and not enough to fight off the choke like he had earlier in the fight.

So yeah, I think he has decompensated with age. He would hold guys off in the later rounds of his other fights without running out of gas.
 
CrimsonFan said:
He's for sure fading as a fighter. This is how it happens


If he is fading, it's nowhere near as obvious as, say Kamaru Usman's decline. The circumstances of Izzy's fights with Perreira really mask a potential decline, in my eyes: he lost twice to the guy who beat him in kickboxing, but came back and managed to beat him in a third fight. That doesn't look diminished to me, but maybe it could be.

He made the fight with DDP more competitive than the fight with Strickland and I don't know what to make of that. He trained harder for DDP? Strickland is his stylistic kryptonite? Strickland is superior to both of them? (I find the last possibility really hard to believe.)
 
Agreed. For the first time ever it seemed like he was actually committing to combinations and cracking Dricus good, his body shots were looking brutal too.

But that's the game, he ran into a very dangerous fighter against Dricus and sometimes it just ain't enough.

It's fun to Izzy hate, but being objective he can probably still beat everyone else in the division except DDP/Strickland
 
