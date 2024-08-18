Are we not gonna talk about how good Adesanya looked?

LoneLynx
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 15, 2016
- Messages
- 3,682
- Reaction score
- 2,187
I wanted DDP to win, but I thought Adesanya looked great. Judges had it 2 - 1 DDP but Adesanya was leading in significant strikes and im sure lots of people had it 2 - 1 the other way. He was landing and drawing big reactions from DPP too. The Adesanya I saw yesterday probably runs through most of the top 10 without too much trouble. He is 35 but could probably fight another couple of years at 185 and extend his career a few more years by moving up.