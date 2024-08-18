Are we not gonna talk about how good Adesanya looked?

don't ask said: It was a very competitive fight and I don't think Izzy lost because he's fading as a fighter (yet). I'd like to see him continue to fight until we do see a decline in his skills. It would be hilarious if he went up to LHW and beat Perreira again, but that's probably a fantasy. Click to expand...

He's for sure fading as a fighter. This is how it happensHe goes from not losing for years to losing fights left and right. Its the small things.. he's not much slower, but it's enough to where people are landing on him. At the end of the day that's why he lost. He got clipped, got hurt late in the fight. He was consistently getting hit with big punches throughout. Big looping punches that IMO he wouldn't have been hit with 3-4 years ago. I think his cardio used to be a bit better too. In this fight and the first Periera fight he's struggling in the late rounds.