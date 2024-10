Hallows eve is more scare than gore

Terrifier is more gore comedy with some scare

Terrifier 2 is hard-core gore comedy no scare



I liked how hallows and T1 ended But the main chick's in hallows and terrifier 1 are terrible



The main chick in terrifier 2 is easily the best overall in terms of beauty and acting



Are they good? No

Are they worth checking out because it's that time of the year? Yes



Art the clown reminds me of Freddy Kruger for horror villains in only this way, he started out serious like then starts to evolve more into comedy