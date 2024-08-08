Are OMalley and Cruz the only BW Hall of famers in mma?

Cruz is considered the greatest so he is in.

OMalley is on his way and will likely surpass Cruz as the BW p4p. This is a projection.

If umar lives up the hype probably ends up bw GOAT.



I don't really count faber and aldo as BW.



Barao was a monster but the way he faded it ruined his hof chances.



TJ people will make an argument for being in the hof, but imo he should be kept out for being a PED cheat, overall POS, and cancer to whatever he touched.



Aljo run is marked with *



Yan has a chance if he ever regains the belt, but it seems like he has peaked.



I don't think cejudo gets in. Champ Champ but he had a lot of work for him.