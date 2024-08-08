Are OMalley and Cruz the only BW Hall of famers in mma?

Cruz is considered the greatest so he is in.
OMalley is on his way and will likely surpass Cruz as the BW p4p. This is a projection.
If umar lives up the hype probably ends up bw GOAT.

I don't really count faber and aldo as BW.

Barao was a monster but the way he faded it ruined his hof chances.

TJ people will make an argument for being in the hof, but imo he should be kept out for being a PED cheat, overall POS, and cancer to whatever he touched.

Aljo run is marked with *

Yan has a chance if he ever regains the belt, but it seems like he has peaked.

I don't think cejudo gets in. Champ Champ but he had a lot of work for him.
 
For Cruz there is no argument why not.

But O Malley? Are you stoned? For what reason? For the most social media followers at BW? Or his trendy hair styles?
<36>
Not everyone who has had the title should be a HOFer. And if you got a title shot that fishy O Malley got his....

I don´t see anything at the moment why this guy should be even considered.
 
It is UFC HOF. They have to choose someone or two every year. Maybe they will discount or at least delay Dillashaw for the PEDs but they will let Cejudo in. It is good for the optics. He is a Mexican American gold medalist and was a two division champion.

Aljo might get in way later. He has been with the company for 10 years and roughly 20 fights. Modern wing doesn't have many black folks outside of DC. Aljo's career is not over yet. He might get a crack at the FW title.
 
