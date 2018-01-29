Are Doing Full Body Workouts Pointless?

What your friend is talking about is commonly referred to as a bodybuilder split. You lump each chain into it's own groups as in back/biceps, chest/triceps, and legs then was has their own day. For a beginner, these are absolutely shit programs.



Beginners are best served by a full body program where you do the three main lifts several times a week. Starting Strength and Stronglifts are two different free programs available online to follow. They even have a phone app you can get.



As a beginner, you want a high frequency of the main lifts: squat, deadlift, flat bench, standing press. And the major assistance exercises: weighted dips, weighted pullups/chinups, barbell rows, push press, pause bench to name a few.



You will be way better served doing a full body routine for a number of reasons. Doing a full body split allows you to have a higher frequency of the main lifts, which allows you to increase weight faster and get more practice with the repetitions. You're also burning more calories in a full body. Finally, full body routines cause more hormone production.



Doing a full body routine as a beginner, you'll gain more strength quicker, lose more bodyfat, produce more testosterone, and get more muscle if you want.



Split routines, as your friend likes, are generally bad for beginners. You don't get enough frequency with your main lifts. You don't increase in weight as often. You spent too much time doing suboptimal assistance exercises that cause no real gains in strength. Generally split routines are best for intermediate to advanced bodybuilders who need the extra recovery time for muscle groups.



I always recommend full body routines for athletes and beginner bodybuilders. For intermediate and advanced bodybuilders, split routines are worth looking at.