Are Doing Full Body Workouts Pointless?

Firstly, I don't have any idea, I want information.
I spoke with a friend who argued that it is better to spend a day on one part of your body, or two parts at most (arms, legs, back, body etc) in order to make it get bigger - faster. He told me that working out most muscles and body parts is useless.
My goal isn't to get really big, it is to help lose weight and become more toned. Right now I am 80kg and want to get down to 70kg (closer to my competition weight), so I am in no rush to lose weight asap. I am happy to take time doing it. My goal is just to get tone up.
My workout right now targets biceps, triceps, thighs, chest, traps, shoulders etc. A pretty good all-round workout imo.
Thoughts?
I don't want to get huge, just to lose weight and look toned (I already go to classes that help with cardio - reps and sparring).
