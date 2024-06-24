  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Are Conor Dana in a contract dispute ?

Conor got exactly 2 fights left on his contracr.

Is part owner of BKFC or involved in the management.

Wanted to box Manny Pacquiao.
 
If there's already a contract, there can be no dispute

The UFC has to offer 'x' amount of fights to its independent contractors per year

If Conor doesn't want to accept the contract that has been offered to him, that's on him.

Conor also has the right to ask for higher pay than stipulated on contract. That's up to the UFC whether or not they want to entertain such a request. For instance, Conor stated that Chandler is making 10x his usual amount for the Conor fight than Chandler would for a normal contracted fight.

That's again up to the UFC. Dana seems to be very fond of Chandler, so I'm not surprised.

On the other hand, when Jon Jones asked for more money on top of his contract to go up to HW to fight - and Potentially fight Ngannou... Dana White said no. Fight for the same contract.

This lead to Jones vacating the UFC LHW Championship.

The original contract takes precedent.

The only way out for Conor is to fulfill his contractual obligations.
 
Conor WANTS to be Dana... of course he's going to be difficult to negotiate with.

He's going to threaten to leave if he doesn't get compensated.

Dana will agree at first but if Conor gets KO'd a few more times - I think Dana cares less.
 
wrong

the contracts now contain a sunset clause because of the anti trust lawsuit which allows fighters to be free after 5 years

www.sportskeeda.com

What does sunset clause mean, the condition Nate Diaz has in his current UFC contract?

The sunset clause in Nate Diaz's UFC contract means that regardless of the promotion booking him for one final fight, the Stockton native will become a free agent once the time period of his contract
www.sportskeeda.com www.sportskeeda.com

I been saying this over and over but dumb asses like @krelianx say I'm conjuring up a conspiracy theory
 
I think they are. I think Conor wants out of his UFC contract, but every time he turns down a fight Dana just extends the contract endlessly. It was a 5 year contract signed in 2018, so it should have expired already if Dana couldn't extend it.

The more I think about it, the more I think Conor's demand was that he be released from his contract after the UFC 303 fight. When Dana refused, Conor pulled out and created big headaches for them. Now they're in a bind: They HAVE to offer Conor another fight, or his contract will expire. But Conor can do the same thing again -- pull out at the last minute. It will be interesting to see what Dana does.

If this is the case and I was Dana, I'd get him on another card ASAP. If he pulls out again, I'd use the nuclear option and just air the contract dispute for the public to see. Be 100% transparent with the situation and Conor's demands, and just outright accuse him of pulling out of the fights as leverage for contract negotiations.
 
