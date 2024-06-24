Are Conor Dana in a contract dispute ?

If there's already a contract, there can be no dispute
The UFC has to offer 'x' amount of fights to its independent contractors per year
If Conor doesn't want to accept the contract that has been offered to him, that's on him.
Conor also has the right to ask for higher pay than stipulated on contract. That's up to the UFC whether or not they want to entertain such a request. For instance, Conor stated that Chandler is making 10x his usual amount for the Conor fight than Chandler would for a normal contracted fight.
That's again up to the UFC. Dana seems to be very fond of Chandler, so I'm not surprised.
On the other hand, when Jon Jones asked for more money on top of his contract to go up to HW to fight - and Potentially fight Ngannou... Dana White said no. Fight for the same contract.
This lead to Jones vacating the UFC LHW Championship.
The original contract takes precedent.
The only way out for Conor is to fulfill his contractual obligations.