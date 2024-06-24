Are Conor Dana in a contract dispute ?

I think they are. I think Conor wants out of his UFC contract, but every time he turns down a fight Dana just extends the contract endlessly. It was a 5 year contract signed in 2018, so it should have expired already if Dana couldn't extend it.



The more I think about it, the more I think Conor's demand was that he be released from his contract after the UFC 303 fight. When Dana refused, Conor pulled out and created big headaches for them. Now they're in a bind: They HAVE to offer Conor another fight, or his contract will expire. But Conor can do the same thing again -- pull out at the last minute. It will be interesting to see what Dana does.



If this is the case and I was Dana, I'd get him on another card ASAP. If he pulls out again, I'd use the nuclear option and just air the contract dispute for the public to see. Be 100% transparent with the situation and Conor's demands, and just outright accuse him of pulling out of the fights as leverage for contract negotiations.