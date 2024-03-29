Opinion Are California and New York good representations of the ideal Liberal state?

As in Democrats getting almost everything they want in terms of laws, legislation, etc..?

If they are a good representation of the liberal dream states, that means they are working to get every state to mimic these 2 states' laws and legislations?

On the other end:

Are Texas and Florida good representations of what Conservatives want every state to try and mimic?

What are the core tenets of the states that each side represent?

From what little experience I have with politics:

Liberals basically want extreme leniency towards criminals,
welfare for the poor, heavily taxing the rich to pay for the welfare
Heavily restrict gun ownership
Send money to poor countries around the world
Anyone who can get to the US can become a US citizen

Conservatives want long jail times for criminals
Very little welfare, and very little taxation on the rich
Very little safety net
Very little or no gun restrictions
No sending money to anyone outside the US
Extreme vetting of migrants, zero illegal immigration
 
Probably Minnesota or much of the Northeast would be better representatives of what liberals want, but both states do some things well.
 
