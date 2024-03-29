As in Democrats getting almost everything they want in terms of laws, legislation, etc..?



If they are a good representation of the liberal dream states, that means they are working to get every state to mimic these 2 states' laws and legislations?



On the other end:



Are Texas and Florida good representations of what Conservatives want every state to try and mimic?



What are the core tenets of the states that each side represent?



From what little experience I have with politics:



Liberals basically want extreme leniency towards criminals,

welfare for the poor, heavily taxing the rich to pay for the welfare

Heavily restrict gun ownership

Send money to poor countries around the world

Anyone who can get to the US can become a US citizen



Conservatives want long jail times for criminals

Very little welfare, and very little taxation on the rich

Very little safety net

Very little or no gun restrictions

No sending money to anyone outside the US

Extreme vetting of migrants, zero illegal immigration