As in Democrats getting almost everything they want in terms of laws, legislation, etc..?
If they are a good representation of the liberal dream states, that means they are working to get every state to mimic these 2 states' laws and legislations?
On the other end:
Are Texas and Florida good representations of what Conservatives want every state to try and mimic?
What are the core tenets of the states that each side represent?
From what little experience I have with politics:
Liberals basically want extreme leniency towards criminals,
welfare for the poor, heavily taxing the rich to pay for the welfare
Heavily restrict gun ownership
Send money to poor countries around the world
Anyone who can get to the US can become a US citizen
Conservatives want long jail times for criminals
Very little welfare, and very little taxation on the rich
Very little safety net
Very little or no gun restrictions
No sending money to anyone outside the US
Extreme vetting of migrants, zero illegal immigration
