Are Anabolic Steroids worth it?

Ok. My main reason to do it is;
500mg + 20mg
Counters for sides: dutasteride, ru, Minoxodil (hair) MK677 (hair and skin) accutane (acne) and HCG (testicles).
Also run proper bloodwork and PCT.
3 months cycle. Gonna obviously do it another 1-2 times because it’s incredibly hard to do only one cycle.
It is a good idea to run it straight away and get a good physique or some mass? I'm not the best at training or making gains.
So, since I am tired and I wanna pull girls as fast as possible, I am heavily considering to start blasting steroids
No Tren, winstrol etc but considered deca, SARMs and dbol.
- Wanna get the ladies asap
- More confidence
- Easy time at the gym
- Got no time to waste anymore
- high testosterone
