Are Anabolic Steroids worth it?

I Fusion I

I Fusion I

Everything you can imagine is real
Ok. My main reason to do it is;

  1. Wanna get the ladies asap
  2. More confidence
  3. Easy time at the gym
  4. Got no time to waste anymore
  5. high testosterone
I am thinking on keep training natty for a while and doing a test + Anavar cycle.

500mg + 20mg

Counters for sides: dutasteride, ru, Minoxodil (hair) MK677 (hair and skin) accutane (acne) and HCG (testicles).

Also run proper bloodwork and PCT.

3 months cycle. Gonna obviously do it another 1-2 times because it’s incredibly hard to do only one cycle.

It is a good idea to run it straight away and get a good physique or some mass? I'm not the best at training or making gains.

So, since I am tired and I wanna pull girls as fast as possible, I am heavily considering to start blasting steroids

No Tren, winstrol etc but considered deca, SARMs and dbol.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
I'd never use them but I don't care if others do. I just don't like users who say they are "natural" when you can damn well tell they are not.
Who cares about natty? Only thing that matters is having a great physique.
 
For a chronic wasting disease or for my entertainment sure.
 
I Fusion I said:
Ask a Mod to move this to the Strength and Conditioning Sub-forum. You'll get a lot more answers, including some guys who have Juiced themselves.
 
What's your age?

Have you already have labs drawn to check current blood levels? Testosterone, Complete Blood Count, LDL, Hematocrit and so on.

Have you checked your blood pressure?

What kind of Test are you wanting to take?
 
1. If you're ugly or autistic, roids won't get you women
2. Maybe
3. If you go easy in the gym you're wasting the roids
4. I get it
5. Fair
 
No. Clean up your diet, use some natural supplementation, and stop being a lazy bum. Steroid lifestyles are not sustainable and just a disaster in most cases, especially long term.

Your first motivation for using them is terrible, BTW. You'd be better off building up some dignity before building muscle.
 
1. Get plenty of sleep.
2. Cut back on the booze.
3. Proper intake of zinc and vitamin d
4. Don't skip leg day.
5. Look at your everyday items to ensure they don't have chemicals that disrupt your body's ability to make testosterone. Look at your shampoo, soaps, etc.
 
Depends on the end goal.

It is worth it if theres a money to be made from it (the concept of selling your soul might be worth it)

If its to get girls/attention/confidence you really are in over your head. To girls, (assuming you have no chat/game/confidence) loser whos only personality trait is gym and to rest of the world you'll be someone who has a lot of time for gym
 
steroids wont make you more interesting or attractive to women, that's for sure. I'd say not worth it. Just work out a lot and eat healthy, get out more and talk to cool people. Only reason i'd take steroids is if I was a pro athlete or had AIDS
 
If it's just for women, I wouldn't bother. Women like the swimmer's physique which is lean, tall and slightly muscular. Very attainable natty. When you're starting to have so much muscle that you're looking bulky, it detracts from your appeal. Women also look at many other factors aside from appearance, notably how successful and ambitious you are.
 
