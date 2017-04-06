Are all real estate agents a-holes??

I thought initially the lady I was dealing with was just a bad egg - but then I found he colleague to be even worse.
And then a male colleague - an equal level of fuck face.

And then I contact another agency - and this bitch is being snippy down the phone.

So I'm thinking - it's gotta be something to do with their line of work.
Maybe they get different people on their case about a certain house or apartment they want, and as a preemptive measure to disappointing them with bad news that they sold or rented it to a higher bidder - they just incite an asshole line of communication from the get go.
Something like that?

'Splain it to me!!??
 
I've recently started dealing with them a lot. I've had no issues at all. Perhaps they feel you are wasting their time
 
The real-estate agent and group I'm working with has been good to me. I wish the place was sold, but that will happen eventually.

I've heard others having bad experience with real-estate agents though. My father in particular didn't care for one when we were selling my grandparents place.
 
Maybe they ran your credit and are laughing at you behind your back
 
From my experience, estate agents are both terrible sales people and lazy. Once they think they've got your money they can't be bothered anymore. When me and my wife bought our current house, once our offer was accepted it was a pain in the arse to get anything done, heels were dragged and people wouldn't take ownership of the work. That was until we phoned the manager and told him if the work wasn't completed by the end of the day we were withdrawing our offer. A couple of hours later we got a phone call telling us all the stuff that had been dragging on for weeks was now done.
 
They are pretty much useless with today's technology but they've rigged the system well so that most use them. That and they get paid a percentage like a fucking waiter??
 
They are pretty scummy. They don't give a shit about your comfort or satisfaction, and they should because you will have to call that place your home. All they care about is making a sale and they'll say anything to make one.
 
I only know 2 real estate agents: one is a fatherless bastard and the other wages an eternal war against hotel rooms.
 
Getting into real estate has a pretty low barrier to entry, so you are going to get all kinds of people doing it. My mom was an agent and she kicked ass at it, but she dealt with quite a few crappy ones and had to drag their ass through the whole process.
 
used car salesmen that got bored and wanted a new gig.
 
I would hate to be a real estate agent. People always think their properties are so much more valuable and unique than they are.
 
No, I've dealt with a few good agents this past month and a few that were not so good. It's like anywhere else, really.
 
Realtors:

c65a501e77456e7bf2eaa19e55d72632.jpg


6c3b6da30202673f48660edbef38108d.jpg


bad-realtor-name.jpg



6b9686defcb32aeb441795096df295b1.jpg



7553f23ed00669db6bbd610fade63fe7.jpg



bad-real-estate-agent-name-1.png
 
My agent is super good. That being said, he is not typical and he knows that. That's why he is so successful. He works around the clock and is always available.
 
Not in my experience. The lady who sold my last home and helped my buy my current one was great. But there are definitely slimy motherfuckers in that business. For example, sometimes people might find the house that is perfect for them but the agent will see on the listing that they're only paying out 2 points instead of 2.5 to the buying agent. So he'll tell his clients that he found out some inside info that there's something wrong with the house. Shady shit like that. When we were selling our house one of the agents making an offer tried to shake us down for an extra half a percentage point on top of that, his clients didn't speak English so who knows what he was telling them. We told him to go fuck himself and ended up getting a better offer later.
 
No, I've never had a problem with them. You should talk to your friends and family and see if they can recommend a good agent. Yes, they do want to make a sale. That's how they make their money. I had an agent where the sticking point was that I wanted the seller to provide a one year home warranty. The seller refused, so my agent paid for it. He also gave us a $50 dollar gift card as a house warming gift.
 
Higus said:
Getting into real estate has a pretty low barrier to entry, so you are going to get all kinds of people doing it. My mom was an agent and she kicked ass at it, but she dealt with quite a few crappy ones and had to drag their ass through the whole process.
Yeah one of the nicest, hardest working guys I know is a real estate agent. But he's always winning awards and shit so I have to believe he's not typical.

The guys I work with call them parasites haha.
 
