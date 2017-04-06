Are all real estate agents a-holes??

EatMyShorts
I thought initially the lady I was dealing with was just a bad egg - but then I found he colleague to be even worse.
And then a male colleague - an equal level of fuck face.
And then I contact another agency - and this bitch is being snippy down the phone.
So I'm thinking - it's gotta be something to do with their line of work.
Maybe they get different people on their case about a certain house or apartment they want, and as a preemptive measure to disappointing them with bad news that they sold or rented it to a higher bidder - they just incite an asshole line of communication from the get go.
Something like that?
'Splain it to me!!??
