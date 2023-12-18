Are all of Doug Hepburn's lifts legit?

Clean and Press 381 pounds (173 kg)

Press off the Rack: 450 pounds (204.5 kg)

Push Press off the Rack: 500 pounds (227 kg)

One-Arm Military Press: 200 pounds (91 kg), and 37 reps with 120 pounds (54.5 kg)

Two-Hand Barbell Curl: 260 pounds (118 kg)

Bench Press: 580 pounds (263.5 kg)

Squat: 800 pounds (363 kg)

Deadlift: 800 pounds (363 kg)

Crucifix: 110-pound (50 kg) dumbbells in each hand

One-Arm Side Hold-Out: 120 pounds (54.5 kg)

One-Arm Side Press: 250 pounds (113.5 kg)

Hey guys, if you look at some of the old timey lifters some of their claims seem kinda suspect, and even lifters as recently as Tom Platz have been questioned whether their records are real. This brings me to the question of Doug Hepburn. For those who dont know, he was an average height dude who apparently broke the record for essentially every lift ever by a huge margin in the late 40s and early 50s. I cant find any discussions online about his lifts potentially being exaggerated. His olympic lifts are properly documented of course but as far as I can tell all the other lifts are just his personal claims.Remember at this time the Soviet Union had started experimenting with synthetic T but in the West it only existed as an obscure medicine for lethargic old men, meaning he was almost certainly natural, at least in his prime when he did his best lifts.So that brings me to the question of the thread, do you think all of his claimed lifts are legit? Here is a list from wiki: