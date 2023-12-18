Are all of Doug Hepburn's lifts legit?

SuperLuigi

SuperLuigi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 13, 2011
Messages
8,596
Reaction score
1,241
Hey guys, if you look at some of the old timey lifters some of their claims seem kinda suspect, and even lifters as recently as Tom Platz have been questioned whether their records are real. This brings me to the question of Doug Hepburn. For those who dont know, he was an average height dude who apparently broke the record for essentially every lift ever by a huge margin in the late 40s and early 50s. I cant find any discussions online about his lifts potentially being exaggerated. His olympic lifts are properly documented of course but as far as I can tell all the other lifts are just his personal claims.

Remember at this time the Soviet Union had started experimenting with synthetic T but in the West it only existed as an obscure medicine for lethargic old men, meaning he was almost certainly natural, at least in his prime when he did his best lifts.

So that brings me to the question of the thread, do you think all of his claimed lifts are legit? Here is a list from wiki:
  • Clean and Press 381 pounds (173 kg)
  • Press off the Rack: 450 pounds (204.5 kg)
  • Push Press off the Rack: 500 pounds (227 kg)
  • One-Arm Military Press: 200 pounds (91 kg), and 37 reps with 120 pounds (54.5 kg)
  • Two-Hand Barbell Curl: 260 pounds (118 kg)
  • Bench Press: 580 pounds (263.5 kg)
  • Squat: 800 pounds (363 kg)
  • Deadlift: 800 pounds (363 kg)
  • Crucifix: 110-pound (50 kg) dumbbells in each hand
  • One-Arm Side Hold-Out: 120 pounds (54.5 kg)
  • One-Arm Side Press: 250 pounds (113.5 kg)
 
I guess it depends what you mean by "legit". Dude was a tank at 5'8", 300lbs. And most of those were likely gym lifts.

So did he lift those weights? Probably.

Would they have passed in competition? Probably not.
 
Well, unless you post something we can look at, there’s no way to know. It would be a matter of looking up the evidence. But he won weightlifting gold medals, so certainly legit.

If your question is whether those particular numbers are humanly possible, I’d say yeah, although freakishly strong.

This dude was clean and pressing 500lbs in the 60s and making it look light. He would’ve been freakishly strong if he had been born 10 years earlier I would suppose.

 
Last edited:
Some added context:

500 lbs Push press off the rack - 20 years later when steroids were rampant and Ken Patera and Vasili Alekseyev were the strongest men in the world, Ken could press 550 off the rack and Vasili said he couldnt match this. This 550 was also a gym lift. So apparently Hepburn did only 50 lbs less despite being much smaller, it being 20 year earlier, and steroids not being available.

580 lbs bench - the record before Hepburn was 364 lbs and had stood for 30 years. Official powerlifting meets started in 1964 but didnt match this until 1972.

800 lbs squat and 800 lbs deadlift - Not matched in an official powerlifting meet until 1970 and 1972.

I agree these numbers are possible but they seem like the numbers of specialists who dedicate themselves to 1 lift, but this guy hit these kind of numbers in every lift. It makes me skeptical, but on the other hand we can be certain he did have freakish genetics because the olympic lifts are confirmed and there is a video of him on youtube in his 70s a few years before he died benching 260 like its nothing and hes like "yeah I havent benched in a year I should be a lot stronger".
 
I have his book, which contains both his life story and entire training system. There are photos of him in it too. I believe all of his lifts are legit. For example, it was documented that he did, in fact, squat 665 pounds to break Anderson's record. So will an 800 all-time best be unbelievable?

He also made the bench press popular.
 
Baby Hanma said:
I have his book, which contains both his life story and entire training system. There are photos of him in it too. I believe all of his lifts are legit. For example, it was documented that he did, in fact, squat 665 pounds to break Anderson's record. So will an 800 all-time best be unbelievable?

He also made the bench press popular.
Click to expand...
Does he explain in the book why he never married? Not gonna lie when I heard that I wondered if he was gay.
 
SuperLuigi said:
Does he explain in the book why he never married? Not gonna lie when I heard that I wondered if he was gay.
Click to expand...

Sorry for being late.

According to weightlifting historians, he never got married because he never had great social skills. I think that's bullshit. The dude was on top of the world in his pro wrestling days. He dated, just like any guy of age.

I think him being unmarried had more to do with his naturally brooding personality. He had it rough growing up, but as soon as he hit stardom in pro wrestling and weightlifting, the dude had a relatively normal celebrity life. He even became friends with John fucking Grimek. Imagine that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,378
Messages
54,997,531
Members
174,542
Latest member
gafinato

Share this page

Back
Top