Arbitrary Fight Cancellations for Weight Misses - What's the Reason? (Ulanbekov Fight Cancellation)

After the weigh-ins this morning they canceled the Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van fight (arguably the 2nd coolest fight on the card) because Tagir came in crazy heavy (129.5 so 3.5 lbs over the 1 lb. allotment weight of 126):Now obviously hat's an obscene miss, but just last week Andre Lima weighed in at 130 lbs for his 125 lb. fight vs. Mitch Raposo, and yet the fight still went ahead:They compete in the same division so the weight proportionality is consistent in comparison, and they didn't let the guy who came in lighter of the two go ahead with his fight. I would understand if the Athletic Commission canceled the fight because he was sick during the weight cut, but the fact that they had him actually weigh-in means he must've been fine to compete at the time if allowed to do so.I just don't understand how they make these decisions with absolutely no consistency - why are they letting one fighter compete at 4 lbs over and then canceling the fight of another that is 3.5 lbs over?My "Eddie Bravo" Tinfoil hat would tell me they have some sort of inherent bias/favoritism in certain match-ups regarding which guys they'll allow to cheat, but I'm curious to know if anyone has any further insight on the matter.