This thread exposes how dumb so many posters on this forum are."He lost to Roundtree, this means Saki sucks and K-1 striking sucks."Saki became a pro fighter in 2003 and landed in the UFC in 2017 and had 81 fights at the highest level of Heavyweight kickboxing by then. While Poatan was getting starched by little K-1 Max guys like Kyshenko and getting outclassed by MW Artem Levin in Glory, Saki was fighting the best HW kickboxers in the world and taking insane damage and mileage from fights with guys like Ubereem, Badr Hari, Daniel Ghita, Tyron Spong, Peter Aerts, Ruslan Karaev, Ray Sefo and Ignashov.Saki was absolutely washed up by the time he got to the UFC and blew his knees out trying to adjust his game to MMA and retired.Your average shertard lacks the critical thinking to take these things into account. Smh.