Elections AOC completely unhinged entrance at Bronx rally

Dems held a rally in the Bronx for Jamal Bowman with AOC as an invited speaker. Her "entrance" was blasting some rap music to come running out like the goddamn Cocaine Bear and jump around on stage pumping her fist, then start flailing her arms around like an insane person and screaming about "fighting" and asking "who's ready to take this state back", "who's ready to take this country back", then ran down a list of donor groups to ask "who's in the building" at an outdoor rally that didn't have any building. It was unclear who she wants to "fight", or who she wants to "take back the borough, the state and the country" from, since Jamal Bowman is the incumbent, and the governor and president are also democrats.

Then you can see a picture of the audience and find out the crowd was small enough to know everybody by name, and the rally could have been held in a minivan. People are saying we might need to start regularly drug testing politicians for showing up high as a kite in public.





Nope. AOC is great. I’m going to be absolutely thrilled to vote for her as President one day.
 
That was really not bad.
Nice to see a politician that can walk by her self and stays awake...
I am looking at you Biden and Trump.
 
Wonder if she is pregnant, maybe paid to carry a possible future painter boy?​
 
Big booty Latina.







looks like easily 20 thousand people and if you don't think so you're a white supremacist homophobic trumptard.
 
LOL! OP reads like an middle-schooler attempting to ape Ignatius J. Reilly's writing style. At least put some effort into it.

My dear readers, it is with a heavy heart and a considerable degree of indigestion that I find myself compelled to expound upon the two most noxious blights upon our modern society: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and that abominable cacophony known as rap music. One can scarcely navigate the fetid waters of contemporary culture without encountering these twin harbingers of our civilization's imminent demise.

First, let us turn our weary gaze to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, that emblem of misguided youth and irksome exuberance. In her ceaseless quest to foist her puerile ideals upon the unsuspecting populace, she has become the very embodiment of all that is wrong with our age. Her proclamations, delivered with the fervor of a medieval zealot, reek of a profound ignorance, an ignorance that she brandishes as if it were a badge of honor. The notion that this callow harpy, with her grandiose visions of a utopian dystopia, could hold any sway over the governance of our great nation is enough to send a discerning mind into paroxysms of despair. Her every utterance is a testament to the erosion of reason, a shrill clarion call heralding the ascendancy of folly.

And then, as if the political sphere were not already sufficiently sullied, we must also contend with the auditory abomination that is rap music. This so-called musical genre, if one could stretch the definition of music to such grotesque extremes, is a relentless assault on the senses, a veritable bombardment of vulgarity and bombast. It is a tragic irony that in an age where we have at our disposal the means to produce sounds of unparalleled beauty, we instead find ourselves subjected to this crude, atonal racket. The rhythmic drivel and puerile rhymes that constitute rap are a testament to the decay of artistic standards, a descent into a cultural abyss from which I fear we may never emerge.

Together, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and rap music stand as towering symbols of our collective decline, the former a harbinger of political absurdity, the latter a purveyor of sonic torment. It is a wonder that any semblance of civilization remains intact, given the pervasiveness of these corrosive influences. I implore you, dear readers, to gird yourselves against these malign forces, to preserve what little remains of our once-great cultural heritage. The time has come to reject the siren calls of mediocrity and madness, to stand firm in defense of decency and reason. In these troubled times, we must all strive to be bastions of sensibility in a world gone mad.
I can get behind making fun of the crowd size, but being upset enough to make a thread about her jumping around is pretty lame.
 
That is a small crowd for someone running for office. This shows people are not motivated to vote for Bowman.
 
Poon Goon said:
I can get behind making fun of the crowd size, but being upset enough to make a thread about her jumping around is pretty lame.
being upset about somebody making a thread about aoc is pretty lame.
 
Politics aside, she has nice boobs and whatever seizure she is having here accentuates them



