nostradumbass
Dems held a rally in the Bronx for Jamal Bowman with AOC as an invited speaker. Her "entrance" was blasting some rap music to come running out like the goddamn Cocaine Bear and jump around on stage pumping her fist, then start flailing her arms around like an insane person and screaming about "fighting" and asking "who's ready to take this state back", "who's ready to take this country back", then ran down a list of donor groups to ask "who's in the building" at an outdoor rally that didn't have any building. It was unclear who she wants to "fight", or who she wants to "take back the borough, the state and the country" from, since Jamal Bowman is the incumbent, and the governor and president are also democrats.
Then you can see a picture of the audience and find out the crowd was small enough to know everybody by name, and the rally could have been held in a minivan. People are saying we might need to start regularly drug testing politicians for showing up high as a kite in public.
