Anyone use Waymo in L.A instead of uber or lyft?

Highway99 said: What are the Waymo fares like in comparison?



(Waymo is self driving taxi service available in L.A and some other areas)

I rode it once in San Francisco just for the novelty. My friend got it, and I think it's about 10 to 20 percent more expensive. But on the other hand you don't have to tip.It was trippy to look to your left and see no driver. I was actually impressed by how well it drove. There are multiple cameras around the car to constantly anticipate cars and pedestrians. It also knew when to stop for yellow or run a yellow light.The fact this was in San Francisco shows how far the AI has come since there are always unexpected junkies saunter onto the street like zombies and I haven't heard Waymo hitting any of them. Makes me wonder why Tesla has had so much problem with their self driving when Waymo has been around since 2020