Anyone use Waymo in L.A instead of uber or lyft?

I believe it is closer to Lyft's prices but you don't have to tip.
I don't think it will last in heavily populated cities. The youth don't seem like self driving cars much. Almost every video I seen online is some kid trying to mess with it. People also mess with delivery robots for no reason.Cool, I was thinking about using it next time I'm in LA, but it scares the shit out of me to a degree.
Times are really changing....I was just watching a youtube video filmed in LA and the guy saw a waymo car driving itself with nobody in it and a delivery robot waiting to cross the street with pedestrians. Kinda wild.
I don't think it will last in heavily populated cities. The youth don't seem like self driving cars much. Almost every video I seen online is some kid trying to mess with it. People also mess with delivery robots for no reason.
I think this type of car would be perfect for suburbs, smaller cities or college towns. You can also come home from bars safely. It also gives old people the mobility to go shopping.
I rode it once in San Francisco just for the novelty. My friend got it, and I think it's about 10 to 20 percent more expensive. But on the other hand you don't have to tip.What are the Waymo fares like in comparison?
(Waymo is self driving taxi service available in L.A and some other areas)
I rode it once in San Francisco just for the novelty. My friend got it, and I think it's about 10 to 20 percent more expensive. But on the other hand you don't have to tip.
It was trippy to look to your left and see no driver. I was actually impressed by how well it drove. There are multiple cameras around the car to constantly anticipate cars and pedestrians. It also knew when to stop for yellow or run a yellow light.
The fact this was in San Francisco shows how far the AI has come since there are always unexpected junkies saunter onto the street like zombies and I haven't heard Waymo hitting any of them. Makes me wonder why Tesla has had so much problem with their self driving when Waymo has been around since 2020
View attachment 1075146