Anyone think that Dricus has a bit of a yellow streak?

I mean look at this classic clip:







Dricus just stood there like a cuck and let Izzy disrespect him with impunity. And then, when given the chance to fight him soon after, he pulled out and sat on the shelf. I honestly think that Dricus lacks self confidence and courage, which is bad news if he wants to be an MMA fighter. It's like he doesn't want to stand up for himself.



I'm not an Izzy fan. I think he's a degenerate incel loser and a total failure at life. He runs and jabs every fight. I don't know why Dricus is so scared of him. It looks like he's lost mentally already, which is bad news as I don't want Izzy to be champ again.