Anyone think that Dricus has a bit of a yellow streak?

I mean look at this classic clip:



Dricus just stood there like a cuck and let Izzy disrespect him with impunity. And then, when given the chance to fight him soon after, he pulled out and sat on the shelf. I honestly think that Dricus lacks self confidence and courage, which is bad news if he wants to be an MMA fighter. It's like he doesn't want to stand up for himself.

I'm not an Izzy fan. I think he's a degenerate incel loser and a total failure at life. He runs and jabs every fight. I don't know why Dricus is so scared of him. It looks like he's lost mentally already, which is bad news as I don't want Izzy to be champ again.
 
He just stood there and let Izzy look an idiot and showed how Shook Izzy is.
 
No. He fights in a cage for a living.
Then why did he get his booty took on live TV like that? Why not be like "how many chromosomes you got retard?" "You down syndrome or something?" after Izzy started talking about 36 and me.
 
Then why did he get his booty took on live TV like that?
He was face to face with a drunk animal abuser. Was probably worried about the safety of his dogs back home. Izzy has agents everywhere ready to snatch up man's best friend for a "good time".
 
He was face to face with a drunk animal abuser. Was probably worried about the safety of his dogs back home. Izzy has agents everywhere ready to snatch up man's best friend for a "good time".
Slap him?
 
