Anyone obsessed with tinkering?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,344
- Reaction score
- 8,236
I'm always in the garage tinkering with shit.
I bought a cheap 2 x 42 belt grinder for 200 bucks and worked on it. Trashed the little flimsy aluminum table with a 1/4" steel plate. Replaced the plastic tracking knob with a knurled steel one and an adjustable handle to easily loosen and lock the work table in different angles for grinding.
I just made these 2 machinist jacks this afternoon. One short and one taller one for workholding pieces that are hanging off the vise
I bought a cheap 2 x 42 belt grinder for 200 bucks and worked on it. Trashed the little flimsy aluminum table with a 1/4" steel plate. Replaced the plastic tracking knob with a knurled steel one and an adjustable handle to easily loosen and lock the work table in different angles for grinding.
I just made these 2 machinist jacks this afternoon. One short and one taller one for workholding pieces that are hanging off the vise