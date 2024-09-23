Anyone obsessed with tinkering?

I'm always in the garage tinkering with shit.

I bought a cheap 2 x 42 belt grinder for 200 bucks and worked on it. Trashed the little flimsy aluminum table with a 1/4" steel plate. Replaced the plastic tracking knob with a knurled steel one and an adjustable handle to easily loosen and lock the work table in different angles for grinding.

20240922-174447.jpg


I just made these 2 machinist jacks this afternoon. One short and one taller one for workholding pieces that are hanging off the vise

20240922-174513.jpg
 
I don't buy random shit, but if I need something for a purpose and can't buy it, I'll brainstorm how to make it with parts available at the stores. I'm not talking about cosplay armor/outfits, but normal stuff where a store bought solution isn't available or I never knew you could buy it.
 
I'm currently trying to make a mace but I got lazy and haven't completed it 🙃
 
