Anyone obsessed with tinkering?

I'm always in the garage tinkering with shit.I bought a cheap 2 x 42 belt grinder for 200 bucks and worked on it. Trashed the little flimsy aluminum table with a 1/4" steel plate. Replaced the plastic tracking knob with a knurled steel one and an adjustable handle to easily loosen and lock the work table in different angles for grinding.I just made these 2 machinist jacks this afternoon. One short and one taller one for workholding pieces that are hanging off the vise