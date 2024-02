Never done Tai Chi but have done Yijin Jing.Some of the popular stuff is riddled with fuckery and promise of mythical combat skills.I have NEVER minced words here, I learned from Ancient Kung Fu masters that Kung Fu is useless if pugilism or as the ancients call it, a delivery system!A delivery system is a form of combat sports and lots of Chinese, Japanese and Koreans have deep respect for western boxing. The British exchanged culture with the Chinese in Honk Kong, this was long before cinema and Kung Fu movies. British love their boxing and using that as a reference point, they respected old school Kung Fu for sharing similarities in stance, weight transfer from back leg to front leg.Modern Kung Fu is a mess. It comes from Kung Fu cinema and Kung Fu cinema actually is based on ancient Korean art of Taekkyon and lot of the actors did practice Tang Soo Do/Taekwondo which happen to be Korean martial arts The whole jump in the air and throw kicks is something Koreans are in to. Most Chinese martial artist like to be rooted to the ground and use hand strikes with few kicks to disrupt the rhythm or create distance.