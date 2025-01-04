Anyone get lasik surgery?

Lasek. Equivalent of $2000. No regrets. Just make sure your eyesight has been stable for a few years so you don’t have to do it again.
 
Go to the best place possible, they're you're eyes. People who try and go to the cheapest place without reading into it are silly. Don't be silly.
 
I've been pondering it for a while. My eyes are crap at a distance but fine up close.
One optometerist told me once I do it I will likely have to then get glasses for reading (which obviously I don't do now). My present glasses are for distance, he made it sound like I'd just be swapping one out for the other upon surgery.

Wasn't sure if that was true or industry bullshit.
 
Hear you about the last sentence.

Not sure where you live. My step dad in the UK went private and paid for his first cataract and his getting his secons done on the NHS but you always worry in the US that there's an underlying moneygrab.
 
I got it at 25. I was completely blind as a bat, could barely read the top two lines on the chart.
I went in the next day after surgery and could easily read the bottom line, full 20/20.

I was told in my 40's it would start degenerating again... which it did. I'm back to contacts and glasses by 42, I think it was. Still nowhere as bad as my sight was pre operation though.

I don't remember how much it cost but, wasn't cheap... then again, you're talking two decades ago. I'd say it was worth every cent TBH.
 
