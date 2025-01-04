Anyone get lasik surgery?

I got it at 25. I was completely blind as a bat, could barely read the top two lines on the chart.

I went in the next day after surgery and could easily read the bottom line, full 20/20.



I was told in my 40's it would start degenerating again... which it did. I'm back to contacts and glasses by 42, I think it was. Still nowhere as bad as my sight was pre operation though.



I don't remember how much it cost but, wasn't cheap... then again, you're talking two decades ago. I'd say it was worth every cent TBH.