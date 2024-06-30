  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anyone feeling bummed out about how boring the event was?

Yep. It bombed in the planning and then it bombed in the execution. It should have been cancelled, but this is the kind of shit the UFC is happy to do to fans.
 
I buy all PPVs because the money is no issue for me. I feel disappointed and even depressed that I spent money on this.
Those two main card fights were awesome. Half the fights on this card were short notice without full camps and it was still awesome.
The worst fight was Anthony Smith vs Dolizde and that was still ok.

MVP vs Garry was close and had near finishes also. Not a barn burner but still an ok fight because they both had good offence and could have potentially finished that fight.
 
It's not just the fights are boring, the product is bad in my opinion. The production is so grating / annoying.

It doesn't matter what I think though, the UFC is doing great business wise.

Def not worth 50-70 USD though
 
It was an ok card if you watched the whole thing. The only two fights i didnt like were the arlovski fight and the smith fight.

Coked out Chael was the worst part about it
 
Alex saves the day again

If not for that - it would have been bad

Garry has terrible fight after terrible fight and no1 ever mentions it

Smith is pathetic - but fun to see lose

Co main wasn’t ppv co main worthy

But Alex delivered as usual
 
Co main wasn't terrible and the main was fire.

Outside of that it was a shit sandwich.

Cuckchoado Garry stunk the joint out against MVP.

Lionshart Smith also looked even worse than the WMMA fighters.
 
I've been a fan long enough to know that not every card is going to deliver. It wasn't nearly as bad as a lot of cards I've sat through. It had it's moments.
 
To be fair, the main event was supposed to be Conor, the co-main was supposed to be Hill/Rountree (and then Hill/Ulberg, then Ulberg/Smith), and the UFC somehow managed to get a replacement for Ortega on hours notice. I give them plenty of crap for lackluster events, but fighters also tend to drop like flies too.
 
Yes, but that main event made it all worth it. Fuck paying 90+ dollars for that though.
 
The only good PPV they've had this year was 300. UFC is not having a good 2024

Edit: My bad, 299 was great. 298 also should have been better than it was
 
Smith vs Roman was dogshit.
 
Lopes and Garry stunk up the joint with their LNP panic wrestling and should have lost.
 
I don't know. Anthony Smith losing to a MW on short notice after talking shit about his whole division was pretty entertaining.
The fight wasn't great but Dolidze with a full camp finishes him in that ground sequence IMO, so it wasn't as bad as Buday vs Arlovski for example.
 
Yeah it was a pretty garage card.

Ige gets props for taking the fight but I expected more. Why was it 3 rounds anyway? It was the comain.
 
