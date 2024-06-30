Anyone feeling bummed out about how boring the event was?

d0g said: I buy all PPVs because the money is no issue for me. I feel disappointed and even depressed that I spent money on this. Click to expand...

Those two main card fights were awesome. Half the fights on this card were short notice without full camps and it was still awesome.The worst fight was Anthony Smith vs Dolizde and that was still ok.MVP vs Garry was close and had near finishes also. Not a barn burner but still an ok fight because they both had good offence and could have potentially finished that fight.